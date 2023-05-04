Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey: How poll fortunes of 6 heavyweights have changed

    What seemed like a close fight a month ago, now seems to be swinging in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Election scenarios in Karnataka have kept changing week after week. What seemed like a close fight a month ago, now seems to be swinging in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party. That is the trend that is emerging from the election survey commissioned by Asianet News Network. 

    Let us take a look at some of the districts with VVIP constituencies

    Basavaraj Bommai
    Shiggaon, Haveri

    The ground situation in the chief minister's district has changed in the last month. The latest Asianet News Survey shows the BJP gaining in the Haveri district in Mumbai Karnataka region. Out of the six seats in Haveri, the BJP is seen to be gaining one more seat when compared to the four it was projected to win during the March-April survey. The BJP is now seen to be sweeping the district, with five out of the six seats in the district. 

    Siddaramaiah
    Varuna, Chamrajnagar

    While the former chief minister and Congress leader is expected to win from Varuna, his party does not seem to have gained any sort of ground in the Old Mysore region's Chamrajnagar district. The latest Asianet News Survey shows the  Congress and BJP sharing two seats each out of the four on offer in the district. The trend was the same during the last Asianet News Survey.

    HD Kumaraswamy
    Channapatna, Ramanagara

    Another district in the Old Mysore region, Ramanagara could perhaps be the only silver lining for the Janata Dal-Secular. Here, the fight is squarely between the JDS and the Congress. The latest Asianet News Survey shows the JD-S gaining ground in the district and looking set to grab three of the four seats on offer in the district. The last Asianet News Survey had predicted that the two parties could win two seats each.

    Jagadish Shettar
    Hubli, Dharwad

    From BJP to the Congress, Jagadish Shettar's switch was much talked about during the election campaign. The Lingayat heavyweight left many BJP leaders 'pained' when he decided to quit the party after being denied an election ticket. The Congress has been hoping that Shettar's arrival would improve its electoral prospects in the Dharwad district in the Mumbai-Karnataka belt. 

    However, the latest Asianet News Survey could be a dampener of sorts for the Congress as there seems to be absolutely no change on the ground in terms of seat projections. The latest survey states the BJP could win four of the seven seats here while the Congress takes the remaining three. This was exactly the same prediction that was made in the last Asianet News survey in March-April.

    DK Shivakumar
    Kanakapura, Bengaluru Rural

    The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief has been no punches while trying to ensure his victory, and that of his party's, in Kanakapura and three other seats of the Bengaluru Rural segment. The last Asianet News Survey had predicted that the JD-S would win two of the four seats while the BJP and Congress would win one seat each. A month later, support for Kumarswamy's party has eroded and gone in favour of the Congress party. The Congress is seen to be winning on two of the four seats, while BJP and JDS may win one each, as per the latest Asianet News Survey.

    BY Vijayendra
    Shikaripura, Shivamoga

    Expectations are high from Vijayendra as he gets ready to contest from the Shikaripura seat in Shivamoga district in central Karnataka. The constituency, vacated by former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, is sure to vote for his son Vijayendra. The latest Asianet News Survey shows that the district will remain a BJP stronghold despite Yediyurappa's absence. The ground situation has not changed since the last Asianet News Survey, which had predicted four out of the seven seats for the BJP, two for the Congress and one for the JDS.

