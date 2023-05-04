Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News Survey reiterates Modi factor is key to BJP's triumph

Karnataka Election 2023: The Narendra Modi factor is key to Bharatiya Janata Party's success in the Karnataka Assembly election and will be the biggest factor that could contribute to the saffron party getting a second term in the state

The Narendra Modi factor is key to Bharatiya Janata Party's success in the Karnataka Assembly election, and will be the biggest factor that could contribute to the saffron party getting a second term in the state, the latest opinion poll commissioned by Asianet News and conducted by Jan Ki Baat has found.

The survey notes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will be a huge factor for voters casting their ballot in BJP's favour in the Karnataka assembly election. At least 80 per cent of the 30,000 people surveyed between April 15 and May 1 said their vote for the BJP will be based on the Prime Minister's popularity.

Another 70 per cent of the respondents voting for the BJP said that they desire the double engine government in the state, with Narendra Modi at the helm in the Centre. Only 20 per cent of respondents said that their vote for BJP would depend on the local candidate in their constituency.

The findings are in line with the mega Mood of the Voter poll conducted by Asianet News Network in April that showed how, on the ground, the perception battle between Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi is very much tilted in favour of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has been on a campaign blitz in the last couple of weeks, drawing huge gatherings. There are around 20 rallies that the Prime Minister is scheduled to address before the end of the election campaign in the state.

What Asianet News Mood of the Voter had said

The Congress has been banking on the possible support galvanised through the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by the now-disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi. However, an overwhelming number of Asianet News Digital Survey respondents in both Kannada (69 per cent) and English (50 per cent) had said that the Rahul Gandhi factor will not help the Congress party win the upcoming elections. Instead, 58 per cent of Kannada respondents and 48 per cent of English respondents believe that the Narendra Modi factor will help the BJP win the upcoming elections.

The Congress has a lot riding for it in the Karnataka assembly election. More so, it is trial by fire for the party's latest president, Mallikarjun Kharge who also hails from the state. A victory could solidify his position in the party, but a loss could lead to another wave of dissent erupting within the party and raise question marks on his ability to lead the party.

