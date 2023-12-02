Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Doctor involved in fetus killing commits suicide in Coorg

    Dr. Satish, linked to alleged female fetus killings, tragically died by injecting poison in Kushalanagar taluk. Found in his car on NH 275, authorities suspect suicide. The deceased, identified as Dr. Satish, was confirmed after a forensic examination. The case, previously with the CID, awaits a post-mortem examination at Kushalanagar Community Health Center.

    Karnataka: Doctor involved in fetus killing commits suicide in Coorg vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Dr Satish, reportedly associated with the alleged killing of over 900 female fetuses in Mandya and Mysore districts, tragically took his own life today by injecting poison near the elephant forest in Kushalanagar taluk, Kodagu district.

    The distressing incident occurred on Friday when Dr Satish allegedly injected poison while seated inside his car at Anekad on National Highway 275, along the Madikeri-Mysore Road. Syringes and bottles of poison were discovered in the car, pointing towards a suspected case of suicide.

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother’s phone without permission in Mysuru

    Residents alerted the authorities on Friday evening upon finding a deceased individual in a car parked by the roadside. Madikeri and Kushalanagar police promptly arrived at the scene, initiating an investigation. Additionally, a forensic doctor was summoned to conduct an examination.

    Earlier that morning, Dr. Satish had fulfilled his regular duties, including a visit to Konsur Hospital where he signed in. Subsequently, he proceeded to Periyapatnam Hospital, reportedly expressing his need for rest due to health concerns. However, the tragic turn of events unfolded as Dr. Satish ended his life in his car on National Highway 275 between Mysore and Madikeri.

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

    Upon identification and verification, it was confirmed that the deceased was indeed Dr. Satish. Emergency personnel from 108 services arrived to transport the body, and contacts from Dr Satish's phone informed Ashwaththi, an associate of the doctor. Staff members from Periyapatnam and Konsur hospitals also arrived at the site.

    Several individuals have previously been arrested in connection with the female fetus killing case in Mandya. During interrogations, Dr. Satish's name emerged. The state government subsequently handed the case to the CID for further investigation. The body was moved to the Kushalanagar Community Health Center for a scheduled post-mortem examination on Saturday.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
