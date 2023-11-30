Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother’s phone without permission in Mysuru

Fatal altercations unfold in Mysuru and Honnavar: A father fatally stabs his son in a dispute over a mobile phone in Bannimantapa, Mysuru. In Honnavar, a financial disagreement escalates, leading to a tipper-driven attack resulting in one death and critical injuries. Police investigations are underway in both cases.

Tragedy struck in Bannimantapa, Mysuru, as a dispute between a father and son escalated into a fatal incident, resulting in the murder of Umaj (23) by his father, Aslam Pasha.

The unfortunate altercation arose from the son's use of his mother's mobile phone without permission. Aslam Pasha confronted his son regarding the unauthorized phone usage, leading to a verbal disagreement that quickly spiralled into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, the father, Aslam Pasha, resorted to stabbing his son, Uvej, with a knife during the confrontation.



The NR police swiftly arrested and interrogated Aslam Pasha in connection with the murder, acknowledging the severity of the incident, which arose from a seemingly trivial disagreement. A case has been registered at the NR police station concerning the murder.

Financial dispute turns fatal in Honnavar

In a separate incident near Arrayangadi in Honnavar, a dispute over finances turned deadly as an individual, enraged by the altercation, drove a tipper, causing grievous harm to three individuals on Tuesday night.

A confrontation earlier in the day between Vinayak Narayan Bhat of Hadinabala and Keshav Nayak of Janardan led to heated tensions. Subsequently, Vinayak Bhatt, in a fit of anger, drove a tipper near the Aaroli cycle shop, where Janardana Naik and Vasant Naik were engaged in conversation near Olvina Lobo's auto-rickshaw at Janata Colony.



The reckless action resulted in severe damage to the auto-rickshaw, and Olwin Ravi Lobo, the auto driver, tragically lost his life due to serious head injuries at the scene. Both Vasant and Janardhana sustained critical injuries and were promptly transported to a neighbouring district hospital for urgent medical care.

Following the incident, Vasant Nayak filed a complaint against Vinayak Bhatt, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation to locate the accused.