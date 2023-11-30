Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother’s phone without permission in Mysuru

    Fatal altercations unfold in Mysuru and Honnavar: A father fatally stabs his son in a dispute over a mobile phone in Bannimantapa, Mysuru. In Honnavar, a financial disagreement escalates, leading to a tipper-driven attack resulting in one death and critical injuries. Police investigations are underway in both cases.

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother's phone without permission in Mysuru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Tragedy struck in Bannimantapa, Mysuru, as a dispute between a father and son escalated into a fatal incident, resulting in the murder of Umaj (23) by his father, Aslam Pasha.

    The unfortunate altercation arose from the son's use of his mother's mobile phone without permission. Aslam Pasha confronted his son regarding the unauthorized phone usage, leading to a verbal disagreement that quickly spiralled into a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, the father, Aslam Pasha, resorted to stabbing his son, Uvej, with a knife during the confrontation.

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police

    The NR police swiftly arrested and interrogated Aslam Pasha in connection with the murder, acknowledging the severity of the incident, which arose from a seemingly trivial disagreement. A case has been registered at the NR police station concerning the murder.

    Financial dispute turns fatal in Honnavar

    In a separate incident near Arrayangadi in Honnavar, a dispute over finances turned deadly as an individual, enraged by the altercation, drove a tipper, causing grievous harm to three individuals on Tuesday night.

    A confrontation earlier in the day between Vinayak Narayan Bhat of Hadinabala and Keshav Nayak of Janardan led to heated tensions. Subsequently, Vinayak Bhatt, in a fit of anger, drove a tipper near the Aaroli cycle shop, where Janardana Naik and Vasant Naik were engaged in conversation near Olvina Lobo's auto-rickshaw at Janata Colony.

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed

    The reckless action resulted in severe damage to the auto-rickshaw, and Olwin Ravi Lobo, the auto driver, tragically lost his life due to serious head injuries at the scene. Both Vasant and Janardhana sustained critical injuries and were promptly transported to a neighbouring district hospital for urgent medical care.

    Following the incident, Vasant Nayak filed a complaint against Vinayak Bhatt, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation to locate the accused.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies vkp

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Bengaluru: BMRCL identifies 100 acres of land for Namma Metro phase 3 land acquisition vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL identifies 100 acres for Namma Metro phase 3 land acquisition

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed

    Recent Stories

    Nayanthara now owns Mercedes Maybach; husband Vignesh Shivan gifts wife on her 39th birthday (Photos) RBA

    Nayanthara now owns Mercedes Maybach; husband Vignesh Shivan gifts wife on her 39th birthday (Photos)

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed RKK

    Murder takes place where Ranveer-Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-498 November 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-498 November 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures AJR

    'Rescued Silkyara tunnel workers in good health, set for swift return': AIIMS doctor assures

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon