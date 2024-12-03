Tesla Analyst Believes Musk Will Get $56B Pay Package ‘One Way Or Another’ Despite Delaware Court Ruling: Retail Stays Optimistic

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives remains optimistic about the outcome, predicting that the case will eventually be resolved in Musk’s favor, potentially reaching the Supreme Court.

Tesla Analyst Believes Musk Will Get $56B Pay Package ‘One Way Or Another’ Despite Delaware Court Ruling: Retail Stays Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 10:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

Shares of Tesla, Inc. dropped nearly 2% Tuesday afternoon, after two consecutive sessions of gains. 

The dip follows a legal setback for CEO Elon Musk as a Delaware judge yet again rejected his record-breaking $56 billion compensation package despite approval from Tesla shareholders in June.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld her January ruling, which found that Tesla’s board had been unduly influenced by Musk when it approved the pay plan in 2018. 

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by a retail investor, and it has earlier caused concerns that Musk could leave Tesla to focus on his other ventures, including xAI.

However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives remains optimistic about the outcome, predicting that the case will eventually be resolved in Musk’s favor, potentially reaching the Supreme Court. 

“This is just the latest round in this UFC battle between Tesla and the Delaware Courts with much more action ahead on the appeals process,” he wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Ives argued that “Tesla and Musk will fight this tooth and nail,” and ultimately, the company’s board will secure Musk’s pay package to ensure his continued leadership through at least 2030. 

“Musk is Tesla and Tesla is Musk. One way or another the Board is getting Musk his pay package (and another long term one for the next decade),” he added. 

“We also believe this case could be the catalyst for more public companies to leave the state of Delaware for their corporation status.”

Wedbush maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating on Tesla with a price target of $400.

Screenshot 2024-12-03 at 10.15.08 PM.png TSLA sentiment and message volume on Dec. 3 as of 11:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Despite the latest legal hurdles, retail sentiment surrounding Tesla remained ‘bullish’ late on Tuesday morning, with a significant uptick in message volume on Stocktwits. 

TSLA was among the top 10 most active symbols on Stocktwits on Tuesday morning following the news.

Retail chatter has surged by nearly 740% over the past month, particularly after the U.S. Presidential election results. 

Many investors are optimistic that Musk’s ties to President-elect Donald Trump could benefit Tesla, especially in areas such as self-driving technology.

Separately, Tesla on Monday reportedly told employees on its Cybertruck production line to take the next three days off, although the reason remains unclear.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Porch Stock Rockets After Firm Announces Upbeat Financial Targets Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Soars

Porch Stock Rockets After Firm Announces Upbeat Financial Targets Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ocean Power Technologies’ Stock Drops Over 50%, Reversing 3 Days of Gains: Retail Mulls Over Booking Profits

Ocean Power Technologies’ Stock Drops Over 50%, Reversing 3 Days of Gains: Retail Mulls Over Booking Profits

Constellation Brands Stock In Focus On Svedka Divestment: Retail Cheers The Deal

Constellation Brands Stock In Focus On Svedka Divestment: Retail Cheers The Deal

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

Recent Stories

Porch Stock Rockets After Firm Announces Upbeat Financial Targets Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Soars

Porch Stock Rockets After Firm Announces Upbeat Financial Targets Ahead Of Investor Day: Retail Sentiment Soars

Ocean Power Technologies’ Stock Drops Over 50%, Reversing 3 Days of Gains: Retail Mulls Over Booking Profits

Ocean Power Technologies’ Stock Drops Over 50%, Reversing 3 Days of Gains: Retail Mulls Over Booking Profits

Constellation Brands Stock In Focus On Svedka Divestment: Retail Cheers The Deal

Constellation Brands Stock In Focus On Svedka Divestment: Retail Cheers The Deal

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon