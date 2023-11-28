Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

In Mandya, Councilor Nandish exposed 900 cases of female feticide involving hospitals, agents, and government staff. Urgent calls for investigation arose after Asianet Suvarna News aired the distressing revelation, prompting health officials' visits and demanding justice for the voiceless victims.

Mandya is reeling from a shocking revelation brought to light by Srirangapatna Municipal Councilor Nandish on Asianet Suvarna News. He unveiled a distressing truth—900 instances of female feticide and an estimated 10,000 lost lives due to gender bias.

Nandish unravelled a chilling narrative, exposing an intricate web of players involved in this dark scheme. Private hospitals, covert agents, doctors, and even government nurses are linked to this heartbreaking ordeal. Female fetuses are identified and traded for profit, their lives discarded like they hold no worth.



These troubling disclosures stem from Nandish's encounters in Mandya's private hospitals, where he stumbled upon distressing conversations. Despite his attempts to raise alarm, his warnings seemed unheard by authorities. Reports emerged of individuals seeking abortion pills covertly, unknowingly aiding a gruesome industry orchestrated through secret agents and vehicles, even involving government hospital staff.



Following the persistent coverage by Asianet Suvarna News, Mandya is on high alert. Health and Revenue Department officials visited an orphanage suspected of determining fetal gender. Dr Mohan and AC Shivamurthy, representing the District Health Office, reviewed the situation, mirroring the distress and urgency.

Municipal Member M. Nandish's impassioned pleas call for an urgent and thorough investigation. He urges the identification and strict punishment of all involved, regardless of their stature. It's a call for justice for the voiceless and a demand that such abhorrent acts find no shelter in our society.