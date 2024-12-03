MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided

MicroStrategy stock rode the rally in Bitcoin, which came close to breaking above the $100,000 psychological resistance on Nov. 22.

MicroStrategy Stock Volatile Amid Bitcoin's Weakness: Retail Sentiment Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 9:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 9:45 PM IST

MicroStrategy, Inc. ($MSTR) shares rose early Tuesday, recovering from the steep losses seen in the premarket session. The business intelligence software company, which has shifted its focus toward Bitcoin, managed to outperform despite Tuesday’s crypto weakness, although retail investors have remained cautious.

MicroStrategy stock has gained a whopping 502% so far this year compared to Bitcoin’s more modest 107% advance.

The stock rode the rally in Bitcoin, which came close to breaking above the $100,000 psychological resistance on Nov. 22. Since then, the crypto has pulled back from the session’s intraday high of $99,655.50. 

MicroStrategy stock hit an all-time high of $543 on Nov. 21. The closing high is the $473.83 level reached a session earlier. 

By Monday's close, the stock had fallen 30% from its recent intraday high. Technically, a 20% pullback from a recent high suggests the stock is in bear territory.

In a filing with the SEC on Monday, MicroStrategy said between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1, it sold an aggregate of 3.73 million shares under a previously announced private placement, generating net proceeds of $1.48 billion.

Offering an update on its Bitcoin holdings, the company said it held about 402,100 bitcoins acquired at an average purchase price of about $23.4 billion and an average purchase price per bitcoin of $58,263.

In a CNBC interview on Tuesday, Saylor explained the merits of corporations holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. 

mstr-sentiment.png MSTR sentiment and message volume December 3, 2024, as of 11:10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward MicroStrategy is ‘neutral’ (51/100), down from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Message volume has improved and yet was at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user commented on MicroStrategy’s price action reversal and said the stock is headed toward the $451 level. 

Another user said the stock is a great short and sees it retreating to $300 by the end of the week or early next.

At last check, MicroStrategy was up 1.95% at $387.73, having traded between the a range of $362.67-$393.12, while Bitcoin was languishing at $95,940.36, down 1.48%.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Humana Stock In Focus After Firm Announces CFO Transition, Reiterates EPS Guidance: Retail ’s Bullish

Humana Stock In Focus After Firm Announces CFO Transition, Reiterates EPS Guidance: Retail ’s Bullish

US Steel Shares Tumble As Trump Threatens To Block Nippon Buyout: Retail Sentiment Tanks

US Steel Shares Tumble As Trump Threatens To Block Nippon Buyout: Retail Sentiment Tanks

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

PTC Therapeutics Stock Eyes Further Rally After Price-Target Hikes On Huntington’s Therapy Deal With Novartis: Retail Buzz Grows

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Credo Technology Hits ‘Inflection Point,’ Stock Eyes Record High on Earnings Beat: Retail’s Plugged In

Recent Stories

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

Retail Turns Bullish On Citi Stock After KBW, Piper Sandler Raise Price Targets

IAS TOPPER Tina Dabi UPSC Marks: 10th, 12th, Graduation & UPSC Scores RBA

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores

IAS TOPPER Tina Dabi UPSC Marks: 10th, 12th, Graduation & UPSC Scores RBA

IAS Tina Dabi UPSC Marks OUT: 10th, 12th, graduation & UPSC scores

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips RBA

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips RBA

Youngest IAS Officer Sulochana Meena: Success Story and UPSC Exam Tips

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon