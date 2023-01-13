Kanjhawala case: 11 Delhi police officers suspended for negligence over woman's death

Kanjhawala case: Those suspended include two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable. Six were assigned to PCR, while five were assigned to picket duty.

Delhi Police suspended 11 of its personnel assigned to the PCR and picket duty on the route where a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car, an official said on Friday, January 13, 2023.

On Thursday, Union Home Ministry directed Delhi Police to suspend all personnel deployed along the route Following the submission of a report on the accident by an inquiry committee led by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh. All officials were from the Rohini district police, which oversees the Kanjhawala area of outer Delhi, where the incident happened.

Those suspended include two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable. Six were assigned to PCR, while five were assigned to picket duty.

After Delhi Police Special Commissioner Shalini Singh investigated the case and found the officers guilty, the Home Minister ordered the officer to suspend them immediately. The ministry also requested that murder charges be included in the First Information Report (FIR).

Forensic experts from Gujarat were summoned to collect evidence and sample from the spot as the case drew widespread condemnation and outrage.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police said that a team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University is visiting at the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the case.

Following the investigation, the police arrested seven people in the case. On January 1, Delhi police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal, while two more, Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, were later arrested for allegedly protecting the accused.

The victim, Anjali Singh (20), was riding her scooter home with a friend after a New Year's Eve party when she was hit by a car shortly after 2:00 am. Her leg was stuck in the car's front wheel, and she was dragged for approximately 13 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in North Delhi while her friend fell on the other side and suffered minor injuries.

The accused have been charged with 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder,' rash driving, and causing death by negligence.

