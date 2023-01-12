Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanjhawala case: Delhi court rejects Ashustosh Bhardwaj's bail plea

    All accused were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Monday. The victim, Anjali Singh (20), was killed in the early hours of new year after her scooty was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    A delhi court on Thursday (January 12) rejected the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case in which a woman was hit by a car and dragged a long distance underneath the vehicle in outer Delhi leading to her death.

    Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said there was a thin line of difference between "having knowledge and subsequently having knowledge" and claimed that Bhardwaj had misled the investigation by stating that co-accused Deepak Khanna was driving the car.

    Bhardwaj's advocate said the accused was not present in the car at the time of the incident and all alleged offences were bailable in nature.

    Police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later.

    On January 7, a court granted bail to Ankush Khanna, who allegedly shielded the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal granted relief to Khanna, after determining that the charges against him were bailable. 

    The judge stressed that according to the Investigating Officer (IO), Khanna, in his police statement, said the accused, Deepak, was driving the car. However, based on the investigation so far, it has been found that the accused, Amit, was driving.

    The court further took note of the investigation officer's claim that Ankush  Khanna and another accused, Ashutosh, assisted the co-accused in hiding them at Deepak's residence.

    (With inputs from PTI)

