    Kanjhawala case: Officials to take action against 'negligent' police personnel today; check details

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    The Delhi Police has said that action against the negligent police personnel in the Kanjhawala death case would be initiated on Friday (January 13). This comes after the gruesome January 1 incident in which 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi`s Kanjhawala area.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets after taking cognizance of a detailed Delhi Police report on the case. These police personnel were on duty at the time of the incident.

    The MHA also recommended that Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora take disciplinary action against these police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) patrolling vans of Delhi Police and at the two police pickets.

    Officials privy to the investigation reportedly said that the MHA suggested that the Delhi Police Commissioner issue a show cause notice against the supervisory officers considering dereliction of investigation in the case.

    The Ministry also suggested the Delhi Police file a chargesheet against the culprits in the court at the earliest and take all necessary steps so that they should be punished.

    After receiving a thorough report from Delhi Police regarding the event that happened on New Year's Day in the Kanjhawala neighbourhood of outer Delhi, the MHA made its recommendation.

    The report was prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh who was tasked to submit a detailed report after a proper inquiry after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the incident.

    Following direction from the Union Home Minister, the MHA then wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a detailed report on the incident.

