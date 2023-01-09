Kanjhawala case: 'Theft' at victim Anjali Singh's residence, relatives allege friend's involvement

Earlier, during the investigation in Anjali's death, the victim's maternal uncle had claimed that Nidhi, the eyewitness in the case, had hatched a conspiracy by claiming that Anjali had been drunk on the day of the accident.

In a recent development, a theft has been reported from the house of Anjali Singh, the victim of the Kanjhawala case, who was killed on New Year's night after her scooty hit a car which dragged her for about 12 kilometres in the national capital.

The victim's family members have alleged that the thieves broke open the lock of their house at Delhi's Karan Vihar adding that an LCD TV was stolen among other items. The family, however, alleged that Nidhi was behind the theft.

Speaking to reporters, Anjali's sister said, "Our neighbours first informed us about the theft around 7.30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed, were missing. The television is new. It has been two months since we purchased it."

Another family member alleged the role of Delhi Police saying why there was no police in front of the house yesterday. "Police had been there for the last 8 days but yesterday no one was there. We feel Nidhi is behind the theft," the family member said.

Meanwhile, the police said that an investigation was underway in the matter.

His response came against the backdrop of claims by Nidhi to the media that Anjali was drunk on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, the five accused in the case told the police they were aware that a woman was stuck under a car but continued driving because of fear.