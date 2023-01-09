Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanjhawala case: 'Theft' at victim Anjali Singh's residence, relatives allege friend's involvement

    Earlier, during the investigation in Anjali's death, the victim's maternal uncle had claimed that Nidhi, the eyewitness in the case, had hatched a conspiracy by claiming that Anjali had been drunk on the day of the accident. 

    Kanjhawala case Theft at victim Anjali Singhs residence relatives allege friends involvement AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    In a recent development, a theft has been reported from the house of Anjali Singh, the victim of the Kanjhawala case,  who was killed on New Year's night after her scooty hit a car which dragged her for about 12 kilometres in the national capital. 

    The victim's family members have alleged that the thieves broke open the lock of their house at Delhi's Karan Vihar adding that an LCD TV was stolen among other items. The family, however, alleged that Nidhi was behind the theft. 

    Also read: MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    Speaking to reporters, Anjali's sister said, "Our neighbours first informed us about the theft around 7.30 am in the morning. When we came here, we found the lock to be broken. The LCD TV and other household items, stacked under the bed, were missing. The television is new. It has been two months since we purchased it."

    Another family member alleged the role of Delhi Police saying why there was no police in front of the house yesterday. "Police had been there for the last 8 days but yesterday no one was there. We feel Nidhi is behind the theft," the family member said. 

    Also read: Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence

    Meanwhile, the police said that an investigation was underway in the matter. 

    Earlier, during the investigation in Anjali's death, the victim's maternal uncle had claimed that Nidhi, the eyewitness in the case, had hatched a conspiracy by claiming that Anjali had been drunk on the day of the accident. 

    Also read: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore

    His response came against the backdrop of claims by Nidhi to the media that Anjali was drunk on the day of the incident. 

    Meanwhile, the five accused in the case told the police they were aware that a woman was stuck under a car but continued driving because of fear.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence AJR

    MCD House ruckus: Delhi Police uses water cannons on BJP workers protesting outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence AJR

    Residents of 68 houses deemed to collapse shifted to safe places: CM Dhami on Joshimath land subsidence

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore AJR

    Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: Congress slams BJP over video showing man 'spray-painting' dry grass in Indore

    Two flyers arrested for drinking, creating ruckus on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight - adt

    Two flyers arrested for consuming alcohol on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight; check details

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings AJR

    PM Modi 'deeply concerned' after ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro's supporters storm govt buildings

    Recent Stories

    Here the secret behind Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's SEXY figure and glowing skin RBA

    Here's the secret behind Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's SEXY figure and glowing skin

    football riyadh season cup Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response snt

    Will it be Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia? Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia gives ultimate response

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series vma

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film is to release on February 17 RBA

    Shankuntalam Hindi Trailer out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning as Shakuntala; film to release on Feb 17

    football Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Graham Potter men out of FA Cup snt

    'Lion in Chelsea logo leaves club': Memes carpet bomb Blues after Man City hammer Potter's men out of FA Cup

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon