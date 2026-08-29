Indian pilgrims returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra described their narrow escape from devastating floods in Nepal, saying they were fortunate to have left before the situation worsened. They recalled deserted towns and no internet.

Pilgrims Recount Narrow Escape

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims returning from Nepal recalled their narrow escape from the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in the neighbouring country, saying they were fortunate to have left the affected areas before the situation worsened.

Speaking to ANI, pilgrim Bajranga Laxman said the group had departed on August 16 and was returning after completing the pilgrimage. "We left from here on the 16th and are returning today. We were at a safe distance from the floods. Had we been there the following day, we too would have been trapped. By God's grace, we were spared," Laxman said.

Another pilgrim, Sneha Pandey, said the group came to know about the disaster while returning after completing their parikrama. "Fortunately, we left here on the 16th, and while returning after completing our parikrama, we learned about what had happened," Pandey said.

She recalled the difficult conditions during their journey, saying the town of Saga was deserted and there was no internet connectivity, leaving families in India deeply worried. "Saga, which is a small town, was completely deserted, and we couldn't access the internet, so our families back home were extremely worried," she said.

Devastating Aftermath of Floods

The pilgrims' account comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods in the Rasuwa Bhote Koshi region. According to the latest update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll has risen to 675, while 2,418 people remain missing or out of contact.

Chitwan recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 246 bodies recovered, followed by Nawalparasi East with 165, Nawalparasi West with 63, Gorkha with 57, Nuwakot with 51, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 35 and Rasuwa with 13.

The NDRRMA said 933 workers from underground hydropower projects, 589 foreign nationals and 127 Nepalis travelling with foreign tourists were among those missing.

Rescue Efforts and Indian Assistance

As many as 18,708 security personnel have been deployed for search, rescue and relief operations. Air and ground operations have rescued 7,514 people so far, while helicopters have conducted 261 sorties.

Meanwhile, India has continued its assistance to Nepal following the disaster. Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India was closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance.

He said the Indian Embassy in Nepal immediately activated a 24-hour helpline following the tragedy to monitor developments and coordinate assistance.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a specialised Indian technical team had conducted on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels affected by the flash floods to facilitate search and rescue operations.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal also expressed gratitude for international assistance, particularly from India, saying Nepal had received more than 57 tonnes of relief material from India.