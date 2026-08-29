An Indian family of seven was rescued by the Nepal Army from floods in Trishuli. The catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods have claimed 675 lives, with 2,418 people still missing. A massive rescue operation is underway.

Indian Family Rescued

A family of seven from Bihar's Motihari district was rescued by the Nepal Army from the upper reaches of Trishuli amid flash floods, a family member said on Saturday.

Ganesh Thakur, a resident of Motihari, said seven family members were stranded in Trishuli after a massive storm hit the area. "We were stranded in Trishuli. A massive storm hit. We managed to get out in the end, but we barely survived," Thakur said.

Thakur said all seven members of his family were safe and thanked the Nepal government and the Nepal Army for the rescue. "I am from the Motihari district in India. There were seven of us in total. Everyone is safe. The Nepali Army brought us all here from Trishuli. We want to thank the Government of Nepal," he said.

He also claimed that more than 100 people were swept away in the floods and that some rescuers were also swept away while carrying out rescue operations. "More than a hundred were swept away. The rescuers themselves got swept away," Thakur said.

Disaster Toll and Missing Persons

Rescue operations by the Nepal Army are underway. The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As of 6:30 PM, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. Chitwan district has recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 246 bodies retrieved, followed by Nawalparasi East with 165, Nawalparasi West with 63, Gorkha with 57, Nuwakot with 51, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 35, and Rasuwa with 13.

Medical teams have also treated or discharged 219 injured survivors across the impacted regions.

Breakdown of Missing Individuals

The NDRRMA reported that the missing include 933 workers from underground hydropower projects, 589 foreign citizens, and 127 Nepalis who were travelling alongside foreign tourists. In addition, 104 security and government officials, comprising 45 Nepal Army personnel, 27 Nepal Police officers, 15 Customs staff, 13 Armed Police Force members, and 4 Immigration personnel, remain unaccounted for.

Geographically, missing person reports are concentrated heavily in Rasuwa with 562, Nuwakot with 115, Makwanpur with 65, and Langtang National Park with 3.

Rescue Operations Underway

To manage the ongoing operations and locate the missing, 18,708 security personnel have been deployed to the disaster zone, including 8,135 Nepal Police, 6,370 Nepal Army, and 4,203 Armed Police Force members.

Air and ground operations have successfully rescued 7,514 people so far. Nepali Army and private helicopters have completed 261 sorties, airlifting 227 foreign nationals to safety and rescuing 279 workers from flooded hydropower tunnels over the past two days. (ANI)