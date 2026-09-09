Karnataka minister T Raghumurthy condemned the ED raid on minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence, calling it a politically motivated move by the BJP-led Union government to weaken a strong Congress leader. Other Congress leaders echoed this sentiment.

Strongly condemning the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the residences of public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, Karnataka minister T Raghumurthy on Wednesday called the action a politically motivated move aimed at weakening a strong Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters near Vidhana Soudha, minister Raghumurthy said the misuse of central investigative agencies against political opponents had become a matter of serious concern. “I came to know about the ED raids through the media and immediately went to Satish Jarkiholi’s residence to express my solidarity. However, I could not meet him. Jarkiholi is a strong leader with firm convictions. He is not someone who can be intimidated or weakened through raids or pressure tactics,” he said.

'Weaponised against opposition'

Questioning the timing and intent of the ED action, Raghumurthy said the complete picture would emerge only after the details of the search and investigation became known. The minister accused the BJP-led Union government of using agencies such as the ED and CBI as political instruments against opposition leaders. “Central investigative agencies are increasingly being weaponised against leaders of political parties opposed to the BJP. The objective appears to be to weaken their political influence and create fear among opposition leaders,” Raghumurthy alleged.

'Communities being singled out'

He further alleged that the targeting was not limited to individual political leaders but was also aimed at weakening the social and political strength of certain communities. “When strong leaders are targeted, the political and social strength they represent is also being targeted. This pattern cannot be ignored. Communities and their leaders are being singled out with the intention of weakening their influence,” he said.

Referring to the earlier developments involving former minister B Nagendra, Raghumurthy alleged that Karnataka had witnessed similar instances of central agencies being used against political leaders. Raghumurthy reiterated that while investigative agencies were free to conduct their duties in accordance with law, their actions should not be perceived as instruments of political intimidation. “If there is a genuine case, let the law take its course. But investigative agencies should not become tools for political vendetta. Democracy cannot function when Opposition leaders are constantly targeted through central agencies,” he said.

BJP misusing central agencies: Congress MLA

Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj criticised the BJP over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi, alleging that central investigative agencies were being misused for political purposes. Reacting to the ED raid at Jarkiholi's residence, Basavaraj said the development was an example of how the BJP was allegedly using central agencies against political opponents. "This is what the BJP has done using the ED. After seeing all this, I think politics is enough. Why did we come to politics?" Basavaraj said while speaking to reporters in Davanagere.

The Congress MLA said the BJP would remain in power at the Centre for another two years and claimed that voters would respond to its actions in the next elections. "They will be in power for another two years, and then the people will answer," he said. Questioning the BJP over the alleged selective use of the ED, Basavaraj asked why similar action was not being taken against BJP leaders if there was evidence of wrongdoing. "Our party has been in power for 60 years. Has it ever misused the ED? Why is there no ED raid on BJP people? What are their facts?" he asked.

'Not afraid of investigations'

Basavaraj further said that those who had committed wrongdoing would face punishment and maintained that there was no reason for anyone who had done nothing wrong to fear investigative agencies. "If they make a mistake, they will be punished. If they have not made a mistake, why should they be afraid?" he said. He added that Congress leaders were not afraid of investigations by the ED or Income Tax Department if they had done nothing wrong. "If they make a mistake, we would be afraid of the ED and IT. We are not afraid," Basavaraj said. The Congress MLA also predicted that voters would defeat the BJP in the next elections and send the party out of power at the Centre. "Next, the people will send BJP people home at the Centre," he said.

Raids part of normal process: Lakhan Jarkiholi

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi's brother Lakhan Jarkiholi said that raids by Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were part of the normal investigative process and that the required documents would be provided to the authorities. "It is a natural process for IT and ED officials to raid businesses, including sugar factories, and collect information. I have no information about this; I came to know about this matter through the media. It is the duty of the officials to obtain the necessary documents and information. Appropriate documents required for this investigation will be provided to the officials", he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)