TG SAFE conducted a special drive in Hyderabad's Kukatpally, suspending FSSAI licences of five establishments, including hostels and restaurants, for major food safety and hygiene violations like spoiled meat and pest infestation.

Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) conducted a special enforcement drive in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad, inspecting 20 food establishments and suspending the FSSAI licences of five establishments over food safety and hygiene violations.

According to a press note issued by the Commissioner, TG SAFE, 10 teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel inspected restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops and hostels during the drive.

Violations Found During Inspection

Officials reportedly detected several violations, including the use of spoiled and contaminated meat and vegetables, cockroach, housefly and rodent infestation, unhygienic premises, improper maintenance of records and refrigerators being maintained in an unclean condition. The inspection teams also found improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, expired food articles and food handlers allegedly failing to maintain required hygiene standards.

Actions Taken Against Establishments

TG SAFE said 20 food samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration during the inspections. Spoiled and rotten vegetables and other raw materials, including groundnuts, flour and red chillies infested with insects and pests, were discarded on the spot. GVK New Luxury PG Men's Hostel was found operating without an FSSAI licence or registration and was closed by the authorities.

Improvement notices will be issued to Gummadi Foods, KS Bakers, Lakshmi Vengamamba Hostel, Padmavathi Delux Mess, Mehfil Restaurant and Sri Harsha Delux Mess, according to TG SAFE. Show-cause notices will be issued to Paradise Food Court, Chaitanya Food Court, Bhulakshmi Mess and Godavari Mithai for imposing penalties.

Establishments With Suspended Licences

The FSSAI licences of five establishments -- Manikanta's Live Space Luxury Women's Hostel, Sri Balaji Luxury Men's PG Hostel, Hotel Sitara Grand, Bake Max Foods Pvt Ltd (Brown Bear Manufacturing Unit) and Mandi King Arabian Restaurant -- have been suspended, TG SAFE said. The establishments have been directed to stop business operations immediately in the interest of public health.

Ongoing Enforcement Efforts

The enforcement drive is part of the state's ongoing food safety inspections aimed at checking hygiene standards, licensing compliance and the quality of food served at eateries and accommodation facilities. TG SAFE has carried out similar enforcement action against food establishments in Hyderabad in recent weeks. (ANI)