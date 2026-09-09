The TVK-led ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu has been named the "Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance." Chaired by CM C Joseph Vijay, the bloc includes Congress and VCK, and leaders affirmed it would continue beyond the upcoming by-elections.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led ruling alliance was on Wednesday named the “Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance” following a meeting chaired by TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with alliance leaders asserting that the grouping would continue beyond elections.

Alliance Leaders Affirm Unity and Principles

Addressing a joint press conference after the alliance meeting, Congress leader Manickam Tagore said the alliance was named unanimously and would be based on secularism and social justice. He also informed that the bypoll candidates will be announced tomorrow. “Today's meeting was held under the leadership of CM Vijay to name the alliance. The alliance has been named - Madhasarbatra Samooganidhi Vetri Kootani (Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance). The bypoll candidates will be announced tomorrow,” Tagore said.

Tagore further said that the fight is against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “This will be a secular, social justice alliance. Its foundation is strong. We were all part of the INDIA alliance. The fight we have put up is a big fight, that is, fighting against RSS,” he said.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the parties have evolved into alliance partners, with the bloc unanimously adopting its name and committing to secularism while opposing communal and casteist forces. “From being supporting parties so far, we have evolved into alliance parties. The alliance name was decided unanimously. At a time when secularism has to be upheld at the national level, there is no place here for communal and casteist forces,” Thirumavalavan said.

He added that the alliance was not limited to elections. "This alliance is not just for elections. The meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister," he said.

MDMK chief Vaiko said the alliance would function on the principles of secularism and social justice. “We unanimously named this alliance. It will function on the basis of secularism and social justice,” Vaiko said, adding that he had suggested holding joint public meetings of alliance leaders in the two constituencies going to polls.

He also said the alliance leaders had raised issues such as the Cauvery and Mekedatu disputes in the Assembly. "We also pointed out in the Assembly issues like Cauvery and Mekedatu. This alliance will taste victory in the bypolls," Vaiko said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Kader Mohideen said the alliance would have a long-term future. “This alliance will continue forever - in bypolls, Assembly elections, and parliamentary elections,” he said.

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna said the alliance had been formally confirmed and would extend beyond elections. “This Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance has been confirmed. This alliance will be beyond elections. This victory will be for the people. It is an alliance for a principle,” Arjuna said.

Tamil Nadu Minister Arjuna further announced that the Communist parties would soon join the alliance. “We firmly say that respect and honour will always be there. Communist parties will soon join this alliance," he said.

Tamil Nadu minister KG Arunraj said, "Nobody broke their heads for this alliance name; it came naturally."

Meeting Details and Communist Parties' Stance

The alliance coordination meeting was held at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur and was chaired by Vijay. It was attended by leaders of Congress, VCK, MDMK and IUML, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) skipped the meeting.

The meeting discussed the formal structure and functioning of the alliance, including its official name, Common Minimum Programme and proposed steering committee. The Left parties had earlier indicated that they would maintain an independent position while extending issue-based support to the TVK government.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam had said the party did not want to join a formal alliance structure without cabinet berths.

Bypolls and Future Political Alignments

The alliance meeting comes ahead of the bypolls to vacant Assembly constituencies. The Election Commission of India has announced polling for vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal, along with one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9.

The ruling bloc has also witnessed differences over its political positioning ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, including discussions around the Prime Ministerial candidate.

TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar had also said Congress ministers would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Minister Rajmohan later clarified that the statement was not an official announcement and was made “out of affection”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)