    Jharkhand woman cop crushed to death during vehicle check

    According to reports, the event occurred at 3 am in Ranchi, when the sub-inspector went for a regular vehicle check after getting a tip. The suspect who was allegedly involved in the crime has been detained, and the car has been confiscated by the police, according to SSP Ranchi.

    Jharkhand, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

    A day after the senior police official was mowed down by a truck belonging to stone-mining mafia in Haryana, a  female sub-inspector assigned to Tupudana OP in Jharkhand was reportedly run over and killed during a vehicle check. 

    According to reports, the event occurred at 3 am in Ranchi, when the sub-inspector went for a regular vehicle check after getting a tip. The suspect who was allegedly involved in the crime has been detained, and the car has been confiscated by the police, according to SSP Ranchi. The deceased inspector has been identified as Sandhya Topno.

    The constable from the 2018 class died on the spot after she was allegedly crushed under the pickup vehicle. Cops received information that a pickup van was transporting suspicious items. So the sub-inspector directed the pickup van to halt at the checkpoint. However, the pickup van did not stop, and Sandhya Topno pulled in front of it. The motorist did not stop and reportedly smashed into her, resulting in her death on the spot. The motorist fled the scene, but the police tracked him down.

    Also Read | Haryana Police officer mowed to death, under fire CM Khattar vows strict action

    According to reports, there were no barricades at the checkpoint, and Sandhya Topno stepped out of her car and attempted to halt the suspicious pickup van.  Several raids were carried out in the vicinity. CCTV footage was analysed in order to apprehend the motorist. Ranchi Police conducted an extensive investigation into the incident. This comes only one day after a dumper crushed Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh to death.

    Also Read | Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

