Haryana horror: Police officer mowed to death by mining mafia in Nuh

Surendra Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer, had arrived at the site after getting information about illegal mining. He asked a stone-laden truck to slow down, but the driver instead accelerated and ran him over, killing him on the spot.

In a shocking incident that raises questions about whether the stone mining mafia has a free run in Haryana, a senior police officer was run over by a stone-laden truck in Nuh on Tuesday as he sought to prevent illegal mining.

Surendra Singh Bishnoi, a DSP rank officer, had arrived at the site after getting information about illegal mining. He asked a stone-laden truck to slow down, but the driver instead accelerated and ran him over, killing him on the spot.

The accused are on the run, and police have initiated a hunt for them. Top police personnel, including Nuh's Inspector General, have at the spot.

Haryana police said in a condolence statement posted on its official Twitter account that "no attempt would be spared in bringing the perpetrators to face justice."

Also Read | Kallakurichi case: Supreme Court refuses to stay second autopsy, to hear plea of girl's parents

After the shocking incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij stated that the mining mafia will not be spared. "We will take strong measures. Nobody will escape, "He said.

The Nuh region is renowned for cop attacks by the illicit mining and dumper gang. Since 2015, an average of 50 similar complaints have been filed each year, with residents even attacking to safeguard criminals. Singh was hired as an assistant-sub inspector in the Haryana police on April 12, 1994, according to the police. He was now assigned as DSP, Tauru, and was set to retire in four months. He was a native of Hisar's Sarangpur village and currently resided in Kurukshetra with his family.

Also Read | Bihar man stabbed 6 times for watching Nupur Sharma's video