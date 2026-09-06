A landslide in Mangan, Sikkim, has partially blocked the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers. No casualties have been reported. While water has accumulated, the rivers continue to flow partially and the Teesta's flow is now normal. Authorities are monitoring.

The District Administration of Mangan received information from the District Police and Chungthang Sub-Division Police regarding a landslide that occurred above the Chyakoong River, opposite OC Bhir, during the intervening night of September 5 and 6.

According to a release, a substantial portion of the hillside along the new road cutting of the Naga-Tosa Road in the Naga Forest area, opposite the Theng Tunnel, reportedly collapsed near the confluence of the Teesta and Chyakoong Rivers.

The landslide has resulted in the partial blockage of the flow of both rivers, with the flow of the Teesta River being temporarily obstructed.

At present, the flow of the Teesta River remains normal. Water has accumulated in the Teesta and Chyakoong Rivers; however, both rivers continue to flow partially.

No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far. The extent of damage to property, if any, is presently being assessed.

Authorities Monitoring Situation

The SHO, Chungthang CP/PS, and personnel at Theng CP are continuously monitoring the situation on the ground.

It has further been reported that the water levels at Sankalang OP and Phidang OP are presently normal, although the water is muddy. Both locations have been directed to maintain continuous monitoring of the river water levels and immediately report any significant changes, the release said.

The Police Control Room has also been informed and directed to alert vulnerable areas in the lower belt as a precautionary measure.

The District Administration, Mangan, is continuously monitoring the situation at the slide area as well as along the Teesta river belt.

Further updates will be issued following a detailed assessment of the situation at the site. (ANI)