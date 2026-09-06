Jharkhand Minister and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar passed away after a heart attack. CM Hemant Soren paid his last respects. The state has declared a two-day mourning. Kumar was a senior JMM leader and held multiple cabinet portfolios.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday paid his last respects to the mortal remains of Cabinet Minister and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar at his residence in Utsav Upvan, Ranchi. The mortal remains have been kept at his residence for last respects and tributes. The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Chief Minister Shri @HemantSoren paid his last respects to the mortal remains of Cabinet Minister and Giridih MLA Shri Sudivya Kumar and offered him a heartfelt tribute. The Chief Minister prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow."

State Mourning Declared

The Jharkhand state government on Sunday declared two-day state mourning following the demise of Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar.

Minister Kumar passed away at Mercy Hospital in Giridih late Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, hospital authorities said. He was brought to the hospital with complaints of chest pain and was declared dead despite resuscitation efforts by doctors.

Colleagues Express Grief

Reacting to the death of Sudivya Kumar, Jharkhand Minister Radha Krishna Kishore expressed shock and said the news was difficult to believe. He recalled meeting Kumar just two days earlier and said the minister had left for Giridih after their meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Radha Krishna Kishore said, "This cannot be believable news. We met the day before yesterday, and we discussed various topics. He had departed for Giridih right after meeting me. I received the news this morning that he left this world. No one can believe it. It is a very great loss for his party, Jharkhand's politics, and the government."

Kumar was an MLA from Giridih and General Secretary of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He served as a Cabinet Minister in the Jharkhand government and also held charge of the Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs departments. His sudden demise has prompted condolences from political leaders and colleagues in Jharkhand, with party leaders describing his death as a major loss for the state, the government and the JMM.

CM Soren Mourns 'Elder Brother'

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the demise of Sudivya Kumar and described him as an elder brother and a dedicated colleague.

In a post on X, Soren said, “Late at night, I received the heartbreaking news of the passing of my elder brother, our beloved Sudivya Kumar Sonu Ji. Accepting this news is extremely difficult for me. Sonu Bhaiya's departure has left a void in my life that cannot be expressed in words.”

Recalling his association with Sudivya Kumar, Soren said, “Sonu Bhaiya was not just a senior colleague or political associate to me. He was like an elder brother—affectionate, guiding, and steadfastly standing by my side in every difficult time. The moments spent with him and the lessons learned from him will always remain with me.”

The Chief Minister also recalled Kumar's association with the Jharkhand movement and his contribution to the cause of the state's identity and rights.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also condoled the death of its senior leader and minister, saying his demise was an irreparable loss for the party, government and the state. (ANI)