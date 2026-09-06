Bihar government has issued a high alert for five downstream districts as the Ganga River breached the Highest Flood Level in Patna. The CM is monitoring the situation, and residents in low-lying areas are advised to move to safer locations.

High Alert in Bihar as Ganga Breaches HFL

Following a sharp rise in the water level of the Ganga River and the breaching of the Highest Flood Level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Bihar government has issued instructions for special vigilance across five downstream districts as floodwaters are expected to move further downstream over the next one to three days.

According to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the pressure of the water flow is expected to shift downstream over the next one to three days, impacting Hathidah and subsequent downstream gauge stations, where water levels may also surpass previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) marks.

Vigilance and Precautionary Measures

Concerned officials and field staff across the region have been directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the rising water levels as the situation develops. Additionally, instructions have been issued to ensure regular monitoring of river water levels, embankments, vulnerable sites, and low-lying areas, with directions to implement precautionary measures in advance as required.

All concerned departmental and field engineers have been instructed to keep all flood-control resources and machinery in a complete state of readiness. Citizens living in affected and vulnerable areas have been advised to avoid going near the river unnecessarily and remain alert and safe. Local administrations have also been directed to strictly monitor boat operations, prevent overloading and keep the general public continuously informed about the flood situation and safety measures.

Patna Grapples with Rising Waters

Meanwhile, the water level of the Ganga River in Patna continues to rise, triggering flood-like conditions in low-lying areas along the riverbanks and prompting the administration to intensify relief and rescue preparations.

Residents living in vulnerable areas have been advised to move to safer and higher locations, while administrative teams are continuously monitoring the situation and assessing affected areas to identify locations that may require immediate assistance. The rising river water has increased concerns among people living in the Diara and other low-lying regions, with many residents worried about the safety of their homes and belongings.

CM Monitors Situation as Ganga Rises

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) data recorded on September 6 at 10 am, the Ganga's water level at Rajghat Varanasi stood at 69.80 metres. The warning level is 70.262 metres, while the danger level is 71.262 metres. The highest flood level (HFL) is 73.901 metres. The water level was showing a falling trend at 1 cm per hour.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is closely monitoring the flood situation and is conducting an aerial survey of affected areas to assess the ground situation. He has issued necessary instructions to officials regarding relief and rescue operations.

The administration has urged people to avoid rumours, follow official instructions and shift to safer places whenever required. Relief and rescue teams remain on alert as preparations continue in flood-prone areas. (ANI)