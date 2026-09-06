SSDMA released helpline numbers after a landslide partially blocked the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers in Sikkim. The river's flow is normal, with no casualties reported. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have alerted vulnerable areas.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) has released a set of helpline numbers for the public following a landslide above the Chyakoong River, opposite OC Bhir in the Naga Forest area near Theng Tunnel, which caused a partial blockage of the Teesta and Chyakoong rivers at their confluence during the intervening night of September 5-6.

Official Helpline Numbers

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) can be reached at 03592-201145, 03592-202461, or 03592-205256. For district-specific emergencies, you can contact DDMA Mangan at 03592-281007, DDMA Gangtok at 03592-204995, and DDMA Namchi at 03595-263009. Additionally, helpline numbers for the remaining districts are 03595-250633 for DDMA Gyalshing, 03595-291660 for DDMA Soreng, and 03592-200024 for DDMA Pakyong.

Current Situation and Assessment

The advisory comes after reports and visuals of the landslide began circulating on social media. According to the latest situation report from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Mangan, and ground assessments by police personnel at Chungthang and Theng, the flow of the Teesta River remains normal at present, with no loss of life or injury reported. Water levels at the Sankalang and Phidang observation posts are currently normal, though the water remains muddy, and there is no immediate threat to downstream areas.

Monitoring and Public Advisory

The SSDMA said the situation is being continuously monitored by the DDMA, the Police Control Room, and field personnel stationed at the site. Vulnerable areas in the lower belt have been alerted as a precautionary measure, and further updates will be issued as assessments progress.

SSDMA has urged the general public to avoid panicking or circulating unverified information, visuals, or speculative claims about the incident on social media. Rely only on official communications from DDMA/SSDMA, district administrations, and the state police. Avoid venturing near the Teesta and Chyakoong riverbanks in the affected stretch until further assessment is complete. Immediately report any unusual change in water flow, colour or level, or any other disaster-related event, to the nearest DDMA or the SSDMA helpline.