Congress leader Nana Patole criticised PM Modi's 7.8% GDP growth remarks, calling the figure 'bogus'. He questioned the economic claims, citing continued unemployment, farmer distress, and corruption despite the government's narrative of progress.

Congress Leader Slams 'Bogus' GDP Figure

Congress leader Nana Patole on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth, alleging that the figure was misleading and questioning the government's claims of economic development.

Reacting to PM Modi's address at the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Teachers' Day, Patole said, "He has presented a bogus GDP. I say that if we remove the decimal from 7.8, it would be even better because with PM Modi, everything is possible."

He questioned the impact of the reported economic growth on common people, saying that unemployment, farmer distress and infrastructure issues continued despite the government's claims. "If there were a 7.8 GDP in the country, there wouldn't be unemployment, farmers wouldn't be committing suicide, the empire of potholes that has spread across the entire country today wouldn't exist," Patole said.

He further alleged that development claims under the BJP-led government were linked to corruption. "In the name of development, only corruption happens," the Congress leader said.

PM Modi Highlights India's Economic Strength

Patole's remarks came after PM Modi, while addressing students at SRCC on Saturday, highlighted India's economic growth and said the country had moved from being described among the "Fragile Five" to becoming the fastest-growing major economy.

"The world was calling India one of the 'Fragile Five.' Today, the world is watching India become the fastest-growing major economy. In just the past week, there have been several positive developments regarding India's economy. The 7.8 per cent growth has come at a time when the war in West Asia is ongoing and there have been several trade-related challenges. Achieving such growth under these circumstances shows India's strength and potential," he said.

"India is not only growing but also creating new employment opportunities. Despite this, those for whom the glass was half empty in 2013 continue to think the same way even today. For them, the glass will always be half empty. I talk about the glass; I am not talking about anything remaining empty," he added.

Official GDP Data Released by MoSPI

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, covering the April-June period.Real GDP was estimated at Rs 81.36 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same quarter of FY26.

The latest growth figure was also higher than the 7 per cent Q1 FY27 growth estimate earlier projected by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI had also revised its real GDP growth forecast for the full financial year FY27 to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

Key Economic Indicators

Nominal GDP, measured at current prices, was estimated at Rs 88.27 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 80.00 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 10.3 per cent.

Real gross value added (GVA) was estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 8.2 per cent.

The Q1 GDP estimates are subject to revisions. MoSPI said improved data coverage and revisions in input data by source agencies would have a bearing on subsequent revisions of the estimates. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates, covering the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY27, is scheduled for November 30, 2026. (ANI)

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