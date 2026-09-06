Telangana Congress held a 'mega dharna' in Hyderabad, demanding the resignation of former CM KCR as an MLA. Leaders accused KCR of being absent from the Assembly for 1000 days and called him 'Kumbhakarna' for sleeping at his farmhouse.

Congress Demands KCR's Resignation Over Absence

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday held a "mega dharna" in Hyderabad, demanding the resignation of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as an MLA. Congress leaders alleged that KCR “has been drawing a salary for nearly a thousand days without performing the role of the Opposition” or attending the Assembly, and demanded that he step down as a legislator.

Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Sridhar Babu, Government Advisor Hanumantha Rao, along with Congress leaders, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives, participated in the protest.

KCR Depicted as 'Kumbhakarna'

Earlier on Saturday, Telangana Congress leaders had staged a protest march from the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan to Gun Park in Hyderabad, accusing KCR of remaining away from public and legislative activities. During the protest, Congress leaders displayed a large poster depicting KCR in a 'Kumbhakarna' getup. They used the name “Kumbhakarna” to target KCR, saying “K” stands for Kumbhakarna, “C” for Chandrashekar and “R” for Rao. The Congress leaders also alleged that KCR had been staying at his farmhouse and had government security.

Leader Accuses KCR of Neglecting People

Speaking during the protest, Congress leader and Khairatabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Motha Rohit said KCR had a responsibility to represent the people as Leader of the Opposition and alleged that he had remained away for the past 1,000 days. He said the Congress government in the state has completed 1000 days in office. “The people of Telangana have given him (KCR) the responsible position of Leader of the Opposition. But KCR, for the past thousand days, has not come out. He is sleeping in his farmhouse. We are demanding that he come out. He has to represent the people of Telangana,” he told ANI.

Rohit further alleged that KCR and his son KT Rama Rao had failed to fulfil their promises during their 10 years in power and accused the former Chief Minister of corruption. (ANI)