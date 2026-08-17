Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren cancelled all activities of TDPL and the JSSC-CGL exam. A comprehensive inquiry under a retired judge will investigate alleged irregularities in all JPSC and JSSC examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.

Jharkhand Government Cancels Exams, Orders Probe

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference.

"Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.

Comprehensive Inquiry into JPSC Irregularities

Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge. He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said.

Soren said some people appointed through the JPSC had been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the examinations. The Chief Minister said the government will carry out examination reforms with full transparency and strengthen existing SOPs to prevent irregularities. He said a new portal has been launched for students, teachers and parents to submit suggestions, while a committee headed by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will work with experts and institutions on further reforms.

"With regard to this matter, the SIT and CID are conducting investigations, and several shocking facts have emerged during the probe. As this is a sensitive matter, it is not possible to disclose all the details at this stage. Some people appointed through the JPSC have been arrested on charges of irregularities in the JPSC examinations, and it appears that there is a larger network involving several companies that have been operating here at different points in time. As part of the investigation, we have directed the CID to examine all JPSC examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Since the investigation has already begun, it should be conducted comprehensively," CM Soren further said.

Examination Reforms and New Committee

"The government will certainly proceed with the reforms with absolute transparency. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding how examinations should or should not be conducted are already in place; had these SOPs been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred. We aim to further improve these reforms. We have also launched a portal where students, teachers, and parents can submit their suggestions; these will be shared with a team of experts to determine and implement the best possible improvements. To drive these reforms, we have decided to constitute a committee chaired by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal; this committee will engage with various institutions, intellectuals, and experts to bring the reform process to fruition. Regarding the 14th JPSC examination, I believe the issues--including the matter of backlog vacancies--were resolved during discussions with our team of ministers, and appointments have indeed been made in several instances," the chief minister said.

Student Leaders React to Government's Decision

Further, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato thanked the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Soren for accepting the students' demands and said the ongoing probe was targeting those involved in examination irregularities. He said the students would continue to support efforts to remove corruption from the examination system and would cooperate with the government in the ongoing reform process.

Speaking to ANI, Mahato said, "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the students, parents, members of the media, the police administration, and especially the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren for supporting and cooperating with this movement. We express our gratitude for taking the students' issues seriously and fulfilling our demands; most importantly, the investigation is being conducted meticulously, and every corrupt individual involved is being apprehended. They are making a concerted effort to reach the true kingpins behind these gangs..."

Mahato also said they would support the government's investigation into alleged examination irregularities but stressed that they wanted a system that would prevent paper leaks and other irregularities in the future. "We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its very roots, and we will persist in our struggle regarding the ongoing reform process... If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests? We are currently awaiting an official notice. In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again in the future; we need a guarantee of such a system... We will cooperate with the government in this endeavor, and we expect the government to continue its support in the same manner," he said.

"Action has certainly been taken regarding the irregularities and malpractice that plagued the system--the very issues we fought against, even risking our lives during the agitation. While our demands have been met, we cannot say we are fully satisfied yet, as a long battle still lies ahead. Nevertheless, we extend our thanks and gratitude to the government for addressing our demands. We also thank all our friends in the media, as well as the police, the administration, the students, and the parents. However, our struggle to reform the entire education system will continue. As for our future strategy, we will announce it after sitting down to discuss and deliberate on the matter," Mahato said.

Student leader Piyush Kumar said the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all examinations conducted on behalf of TDPL was only the "first step", adding that students' other demands, including a CBI probe, were still pending. "This is just the first step. Our demand regarding the '11th to 13th' issue remains in place; we are waiting for a decision on it. We will sit down and decide our next course of action for this movement. Our demands have not yet been fully met; this is merely the first step and the first celebration--there is more to come... The struggle will continue; we aren't going anywhere... The CBI investigation is still pending, and the '11 to 13' decision remains to be overturned. We will sit down to conduct a detailed, in-depth analysis and then speak to you at length about which demands are still outstanding. We aren't going anywhere," Kumar said.

Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari said, "...the government decided to accept their primary demand: the cancellation of the CGL exam. It was agreed upon. Furthermore, all examinations conducted by the TDPL will be cancelled."

The student protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had entered its 24th day on Monday. The protesting students have been demanding reforms in the examination system and action over alleged irregularities. (ANI)