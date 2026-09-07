Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam urged youth to avoid drugs and embrace sports at a mahapanchayat in Palwal's Midkola village. The gathering banned dowry, extravagant weddings, DJs, and alcohol, and set strict norms for social functions.

Haryana Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam on Sunday called for a collective fight against social evils, urging youngsters to stay away from drugs and embrace sports. Speaking at a mahapanchayat organised by the Dagar Pal in Midkola village, Gautam said, "Youngsters should stay away from drugs and move towards sports,” Gautam said. He added that decisions taken by the mahapanchayat should be followed by society to eliminate prevailing social evils including dowry.

Mahapanchayat to Tackle Social Evils

A mahapanchayat organised by the Dagar Pal was held in Midkola village of Palwal district to address various social evils, including dowry, drug abuse, extravagant weddings and death feasts. Representatives of social, political and religious organisations participated in the gathering.

Strict Norms for Weddings

Former MLA Praveen Dagar announced the decisions, saying that strict norms had been framed to curb unnecessary expenditure during weddings. Under the decisions, a maximum of five people from the bride's side will attend the engagement ceremony and a token shagun of Rs 1 will be given. Only two people will attend the lagan ceremony, while Rs 101 will be given as kanya-daan. The mahapanchayat also decided that villagers will not consume food at a girl's wedding.

Dowry has been banned, and extravagant spending on weddings has been restricted. A maximum of 11 people will attend the bhaat ceremony. The quantity of jewellery has also been restricted to one tola of gold and 100 grams of silver. Rs 11 will be given as sirdaari, while gurchadhi will be conducted simply. The number of people in a wedding procession will be restricted to 51, and only vegetarian food will be served.

The mahapanchayat decided that khoya and paneer will not be prepared at weddings, and excessive varieties of sweets and vegetables will also be discouraged.

Crackdown on Substance Abuse and Extravagant Celebrations

The gathering also adopted strict measures against substance abuse. Alcohol has been completely banned at all programmes and celebrations. The mahapanchayat further decided to impose a complete ban on DJs at social functions.

It was also decided that if village panchayats agree to the closure of liquor shops in their respective villages, efforts will be made to take up the matter with the government and administration for their removal.

Restrictions on Marriages and Monitoring Committee

The mahapanchayat also announced restrictions concerning love marriages, relationships, same-gotra marriages and same-sex marriages. A committee of the 52 Pal was also proposed to ensure compliance with the decisions taken at the mahapanchayat.

The committee will hold a meeting every three months to review the implementation of the decisions. (ANI)