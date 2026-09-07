The death toll in a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan has climbed to six. As multi-agency rescue operations continue, the incident has sparked criticism over lax building safety norms and unauthorized constructions in the national capital.

The death toll in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi has risen to six with search and rescue operations continuing at the site as teams work to clear the heavy debris and look for any remaining trapped persons.

One more body has been recovered in the late-night operations, raising the death toll to six. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies are working at the site to clear the heavy debris.

The collapse has triggered questions over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated parts of the national capital.

Political Backlash and Calls for Accountability

Congress leader and AICC Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja questioned the BJP government over the safety of students living in such accommodations. She added that students are sent to Delhi with hopes of building their future and asked who would be held responsible for their safety. “What is the BJP government doing? They have forgotten what happened at the coaching centre. A mafia is operating in Delhi. These children are sent away with so many hopes. They are the only support for their parents. Who is responsible for their safety?” Selja said.

Expert Flags Systemic Failures

Former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal said the incident should not be viewed as an isolated case. He claimed that similar incidents occur every few months and raised concerns over unauthorised construction in parts of Delhi. Saigal alleged that some buildings either have unapproved blueprints, additional floors added later or substandard construction. He questioned whether the authorities responsible for approving building plans had adequately checked their safety. "Look at the kind of buildings constructed in Delhi—I would say that in some areas, one in five buildings is unauthorised; either the blueprints weren't approved, extra floors were added, or the construction is substandard," he said.

He also called for restrictions on new construction in areas that are already overcrowded and over-built. Saigal said authorities should consider stopping the sanctioning of new building plans in such areas and examine the safety of existing structures. "At the very least, we should ban new construction in these areas. We must halt new construction—or stop sanctioning building plans—for areas that are already over-congested and over-built. These are the things that need to be addressed," he added.

On-Ground Reactions and Rescue Efforts

On Delhi's Satya Niketan building collapse, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar called the situation is extremely grave. "Rescue operations are ongoing, and conditions are dire. Almost all the students being pulled out are dead. We tried our best to get those students out; we actually succeeded in rescuing about three of them. Had the medical facilities, medical teams, police, and fire brigade arrived on time—had all necessary resources and responsible officials been present promptly—perhaps more students could have been saved. But the BJP has no disaster management plan. Just look at how the country's Home Minister inaugurates a grand BJP office in Goa today, while here, a building collapses. BJP offices never collapse because they are built using money extorted from PG and coaching centre operators. Our only demand is justice for the students. Several of our colleagues have also sustained serious injuries. There is absolutely no accountability," Jakhar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president Rajat Choudhary said the situation remained serious and appealed for speedy rescue efforts. He said ambulances and doctors were present in large numbers and urged both the Delhi and Central governments to ensure that those trapped were rescued quickly. Choudhary also appealed to political parties to avoid politicising the tragedy and instead extend support to the affected families and those involved in the rescue operation. "This is not the time for politics; those affected were someone's children. Instead of playing politics, one should offer support. The opposition should not do this; they should stand in solidarity," he said. (ANI)