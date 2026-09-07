Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda questioned the lack of accountability after a PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing six. He slammed the administration for not having a definite number of trapped students and for illegal PG operations.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday questioned the lack of accountability following the Satya Niketan PG building collapse, saying authorities had not yet provided a definite number of students who may be trapped under the debris.

Hooda said the administration had not given a clear figure on the number of people affected by the incident. As of now, six have been declared dead by the authorities.

Hooda Questions Accountability

“Late at night, sitting in Satya Niketan, we are all praying that the students buried under the debris are safe, because the administration has not yet given any definite number,” Hooda said.

The Congress leader also questioned the accountability mechanisms surrounding such incidents. He said similar “heartbreaking accidents” had been taking place continuously for the past three to four years, but questioned who would ultimately be held responsible.

'Who will ultimately take responsibility?'

Hooda specifically raised questions over the operation of paying guest accommodations in the area, asking who was running the alleged illegal PGs, who was approving their building maps and who was issuing fire safety certificates. “Who will ultimately take responsibility for this? Who is running these illegal PGs, who is approving their maps, and who is giving them fire safety certificates?” he said.

Hooda also said that NSUI and Congress workers had remained present among students since the Satya Niketan incident. He said they would continue to stand with students in their fight for safety, rights and justice. Taking a dig at ABVP's protest outside the MCD's office, he said, "Chor machae shor (The thief makes a noise!")

Congress Alleges Delayed Rescue, Corruption

Meanwhile, Congress leader Srinivas BV alleged that the administration took two hours to arrive at the spot and handle the situation, and accused the government of delaying rescue operations. He also questioned the permissions granted for the building and alleged irregularities in the approval of its construction.

"It took two hours for the administration to arrive and handle the situation. They delayed the rescue operations significantly; where was the government sleeping? They talk about the double-engine government. This government lacks vision and is, in many ways, hostile towards students. There should have been proper student hostels near the campus; who granted permission for this structure?" he questioned.

He further added that the current government is a failure while citing corruption. "It is blatantly obvious that there are no limits to the corruption these people engage in; they take commissions to grant permissions for anything and everything. They have absolutely no regard for the students' futures or their safety—this government is a total failure," he added.

Police Detail Rescue Efforts

Additional DCP, South-West District, Abhimanyu Poswal said police received a PCR call at around 1:30 pm about the building collapse. Police personnel from the South Campus station reached the site and found that it was a PG accommodation, with some students trapped inside.

According to Poswal, some students were immediately rescued and sent to a hospital. Further inquiries revealed that more students were trapped, following which the NDRF, CATS ambulances and other administrative personnel joined the rescue operation. "The NDRF team, CATS ambulances, and other administrative staff arrived at the site and commenced the rescue operation," he said.

The NDRF was leading the rescue operation, which was still underway, according to the police officer. (ANI)