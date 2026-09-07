Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha accused the Opposition of lacking political knowledge and attempting to confuse the public. He slammed the CPI(M) for trying to create a 'divide-and-rule' situation and said people will reject the CPI(M)-Congress alliance.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the Opposition has no basic knowledge of politics, and their politics only revolves around confusing the public. Saha said this while addressing a huge public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 4-Barjala Mandal.

CM Slams CPI(M)'s 'Divide-and-Rule' Tactics

He hit out at CPI(M), saying the party is trying to create a divide-and-rule situation in the state, “We have so many elections coming up. Village Committee elections are coming, and we will contest them with the NDA alliance. But for some time, attempts have been made to create a divide-and-rule situation. In 1978, people would remember how the CPI(M) formed the government. They ruled the state for 35 years. Everywhere there were red flags and red signals—in West Bengal and Tripura too,” he said.

'People Will Never Accept Congress-CPI(M) Alliance'

Saha said that the people of the state had witnessed a very dangerous situation and added that people would never accept the Congress and CPI(M) alliance. “Especially in the Barjala areas. As I have information, some of them are still hatching conspiracies. What lists they will make, we have already made the list. People will never accept them. They are still carrying the thinking of 1978, about how they can come to form the government, and attempts are being made in various ways. This Congress has now come into an alliance with the CPI(M). They just want the chair or power and are hatching conspiracies. In the last Assembly election, we saw CPI(M) flags being carried out from Congress party offices and vice versa. BJP is a party where you cannot do politics if you are following Congress,” he said.

BJP Confident of Victory, Cites Development Work

He said that the BJP is the biggest party in the country and reiterated that the NDA alliance would win all 20 seats in local body elections. “The graph of the BJP is increasing. After the VC election, local body elections, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayats, will be held. We won 20 out of 20 seats last time. This time also, the same is going to happen. In politics, people want someone whom they can believe and trust. You cannot do politics with muscle power. We have to work for the people. We are giving water to all, houses, free food and gas connections. Why bring politics into such things? That is why people are blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have a guardian like PM Modi who only thinks about the people and how to work for development. Our GDP has increased, and now India is the fourth-largest economy in the world. Our state government has been working for the common people,” he added. (ANI)