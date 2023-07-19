'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for united Opposition alliance INDIA for Lok Sabha 2024 fight: Report

A senior leader confirmed that it had been decided to incorporate the word in the tagline. This decision follows the mega opposition meeting held in Bengaluru where 26 parties convened and agreed upon 'INDIA' as the name for the grand alliance. India is an acronym that stands for:

Opposition parties will be campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the tagline 'Jeetega Bharat', reports said. The Hindi tagline, which means "India will win", is likely to be replicated in several regional languages. During the meeting in Bengaluru that was held on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

A senior leader confirmed that it had been decided to incorporate the word in the tagline. This decision follows the mega opposition meeting held in Bengaluru where 26 parties convened and agreed upon 'INDIA' as the name for the grand alliance. India is an acronym that stands for:

I - Indian

N - National

D - Developmental

I - Inclusive

A - Alliance

During the united opposition's meeting in Bengaluru, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed the name for the alliance, as stated by VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan. The meeting witnessed the presence of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and included 26 "like-minded" parties.

The second opposition meeting saw the participation of several parties, including MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani). Collectively, these 24 opposition parties hold approximately 150 Lok Sabha seats.

With the name of the opposition alliance decided, the partners are now expected to sign a joint declaration, establishing a sub-committee responsible for drafting a common minimum programme that will govern the functioning of the alliance in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the issue of Opposition parties engaging in intra-state conflicts, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the differences between them are not insurmountable. He stated that these differences are not ideological and that they are not significant enough to prevent them from coming together for the welfare of the common people, middle class, youth, poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities, whose rights are being quietly oppressed.

The first meeting of the United Opposition took place on June 23. One notable difference between the first and second meetings was the presence of Sonia Gandhi. Her participation is perceived as an effort to restore the Congress, the largest Opposition party in the Lok Sabha, to a prominent position within the united Opposition. However, the Congress has clarified that it is not driven by a desire for power or the position of Prime Minister.

In the upcoming elections, the united Opposition intends to field one candidate per seat against the BJP. Discussions regarding a seat-sharing arrangement are expected to occur during the meeting. However, it was previously decided that individual seats and candidates would be determined at the state level, as agreed upon by the parties in the earlier meeting.