Centre's all-party meeting today ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session

The government called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss an array of topics pertaining to the monsoon session of Parliament, which will start on July 20. It's a customary meeting on the eve of a session's start as various parties put across their issues at the meeting attended by senior government ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also participated in many such meetings.

A similar all-party meeting called on Tuesday by Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar was deferred due to the non-availability of leaders of many parties. While Opposition parties held a meeting in Bengaluru, the ruling National Democratic Alliance met in the national capital.

The Parliament session is anticipated to be turbulent as the BJP and Opposition parties intensify their assaults on one another in preparation for a number of state elections this year and the Lok Sabha election next year.

The Congress and other Opposition parties aim to corner the government on issues such as the Manipur crisis, rising prices, and alleged misuse of probe agencies. The previous session witnessed frequent Opposition protests, further highlighting the contentious nature of political discourse in the country.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the united Opposition chose INDIA as the name for the alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. India is an acronym that stands for: (I - Indian, N - National , D - Developmental, I - Inclusive , A - Alliance)

The Monsoon session of the Parliament is set to begin on July 20 and will continue till August 11. It will be held in the new parliament building, marking a significant milestone.