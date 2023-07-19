Kerala: DYFI activist hacked to death in Kayamkulam

As per reports, DYFI activist Ambadi was hacked to death by a four-member criminal quotation team in Kayamkulam.

Kayamkulam: A DYFI worker was hacked to death in the middle of the road in Kayamkulam on Tuesday evening by bike-borne assailants. The deceased has been identified as Ambadi (21).

According to reports, Ambadi, a member of the DYFI Devikulangara regional committee was hacked to death by a four-member criminal quotation team at Moonamkutty junction in the east of Kappil around 5.30 pm. Following the attack, he was rushed to the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital, however, his life could not be saved.

In the attack, Ambadi suffered a severe wound on his neck and hand. The police's initial assessment is that the murder was caused by a disagreement over being struck by a vehicle.

As per reports, Ambadi was also earlier stabbed during a temple festival in Kandallur.

(Further details are awaited.)