    Service beyond religion: Differently-abled Muslim father-son duo take care of Shiva temple in Srinagar

    Nisar Ahmad Alai and his father have looked after the shrine for almost six years. Nisar cleans the temple grounds, looks after the plants, and produces vegetables in the temple courtyard. Locals consider this shrine to be a symbol of Kashmir's fraternal brotherhood.

    Jammu Kashmir Speech hearing impaired Muslim father son take care of Hindu temple in Srinagar
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
    For years, a hearing and speech-disabled Muslim father and son combination have been caring for a Shiva temple and establishing an example of religious cooperation in the valley. Gopi Tirith Shrine, a modest Shiva temple in Srinagar's Zabarwan hills, has been cared for by the father and Ahmad Alai. Nisar Ahmad Alai and his father have looked after the shrine for almost six years. Nisar cleans the temple grounds, looks after the plants, and produces vegetables in the temple courtyard. Locals consider this shrine to be a symbol of Kashmir's fraternal brotherhood.

    Firdous, a neighbourhood resident, told news agency ANI: "They have been working as caretakers for a long time and are in charge of its upkeep. It is a symbol of Kashmir's oneness, which is the moral obligation of every person." "If the father and son are unable to care for the temple, other people will do so," he added.

    Another local citizen, Umer, stated that there are several examples in Jammu and Kashmir of the Muslim population caring for Hindu temples.

    "This Shiva temple is being cared for by a member of our Muslim community. This is not an isolated incident; there are other temples in the valley where the Muslim population looks after Hindu shrines. All religions coexist here in peace and respect each other's beliefs," Umer said.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 11:15 AM IST
