India organises global webinar on monuments protection, over 20 countries take part

The National Monuments Authority in collaboration with International Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) organised the webinar themed on “Protection of the monuments and their significance for the Preservation of National Heritage”.

New Delhi: India has conducted an international webinar on protection and conservation of monuments on February 11 on the occasion of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay’s Memorial Day, wherein experts and scholars from over 20 countries participated to exchange their views and steps taken in their respective countries to save the heritage sites.

National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay highlighted about India’s rich and well-preserved monuments and cultural heritages.

Talking about the webinar, Tarun Vijay said, “We have been working for this webinar for the last two months and today happens to be a very important day — it’s a Memorial Day of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, the great philosopher and saint of India who gave the theory of integral humanism that meant serving the humanity and serving the last man in the line of progress.”

“We call it in Sanskrit “Antayodya” — the last man must be served. He said that serving the humanity, serving the poor is serving the God.”

Detailing about the National Monument Authority, Tarun Vijay said that it is the largest statutory body in India that works for the monuments.

“We have almost 4,000 monuments from east to west and from north to south. From Thanjavur Vradheshwar temple to Martand temple in Kashmir, Kamakhya in Assam, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Hemisgompa in Ladakh, Pratapgarh in Maharashtra and world famous temple and world famous monuments,” he added.

“One of them are Iron pillar or Vishnu Stambh in Delhi which is 1800-years-old. As it’s an iron pillar, has not rusted for one and half millenium that shows a great achievement of Indian scientists in those areas and in those periods,” the NMA Chairman said.

“About 1000 of years before we have got the chariot of Mahabharata period in synonym that dates back to 2000BC so that chariot also proves that the chariots were here much before the height was used in the Western Hemisphere,” he added.

Minister of State for Culture G Kishan Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has been very vocal about the people’s participation in preserving the Indian archaeological legacy.

Talking about the Kashi Corridor, which was inaugurated in December 2021 by the Prime Minister, Reddy said, “The majestic Kashi corridor goes beyond the group of temples and monuments existing in the city, in a large sense it is the soul of Bharat legacy and the civilisation.”

He further added, “I would like urge the younger generation to learn from our ancient and traditions that existed.”

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi appreciated the NMA’s efforts in protecting and preserving the cultural monuments.

“I am happy that the National Monument Authority has done a commendable job to realise the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” she said.

“It is delightful to know that NMA in collaboration with ICCR is commemorating historical galaxy of Indian civilisational monuments on the theme: “Protection of the monuments and their significance for the Preservation of National Heritage” on February 11, which is a memorial day of a great philosopher and statesman Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay who awaken India with cultural value of integral humanism,” Lekhi further stated.

MoS Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Meghwal said, “The monuments carries the reflection of past and radiates ancient wisdom for future generations. Their protection is vital because it depicts the repository to the roots of humanity.”

As many as 20 countries have participated in the webinar and shared the details about the measures taken by their countries in conservation of the heritages.

Among the countries that have shown interests are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Guatemala, Japan, Iran, Ireland, Mauritius, Russia, South Africa, Venezuela, Israel and the US.