Byelection Results 2024: NDA sweeps Bihar, Assam; Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad; full list of winners

The results from the bypolls across 46 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies in 14 states have been concluded, revealing mixed outcomes for various political parties. Priyanka Gandhi, the UDF candidate, made history in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with a landmark victory.

With the counting of votes concluded for 46 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 14 states, the results showcase varied outcomes for different political parties. Initially, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced elections for 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.

Priyanka Gandhi, the UDF candidate, made history in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election with a landmark victory. Thanking the people of Wayanad, Priyanka dedicated her first electoral win to the trust and affection shown by the constituency.

The complete results from the bypolls across different states are expected to be announced throughout the day. Here is a list of the results declared so far:

Assam Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Dholai - Nihar Ranjan Das (BJP)

Sidli- Nirmal Kumar Brahma (UPPL)

Bongaigaon- Diptimayee Choudhury (AGP)

Behall- Diganta Ghatowal (BJP)

Samaguri - Diplu Ranjan Sarmah (BJP)

Bihar Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Tarari- Vishal Prashant (BJP)

Ramgarh- Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP)

Imamganj- Deepa Kumari (HAM(S))

Belganj- Manorama Devi (JD(U))

Chhattisgarh Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Raipur City South - Sunil Kumar Soni (BJP)

Gujarat Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Vav - Thakor Swarupji Sardarji (BJP)

Karnataka Bypoll Election Results 2024

Shiggaon - Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan (INC)

Sandur- E Annapoorna (INC)

Channapatna- C P Yogeeshwara (INC)

Kerala Bypoll Election Results 2024

Palakkad- Rahul Mamkootathil (INC)

Chelakkara- UR Pradeep (CPIM)

Kerala Parliamentary Constituency Bypoll Election Results 2024

Wayanad- Priyanka Gandhi (INC)

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Election Results 2024

Vijaypur- Mukesh Malhotra (INC)

Budhni - Ramakant Bhargava (BJP)

Meghalaya Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Gambegre- Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma (NPP)

Maharashtra Parliamentary Constituency Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Nanded- Dr Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde (BJP)

Punjab Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Gidderbaha- Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon (AAP)

Dera Baba Nanak- Gurdeep Singh Randhawa (AAP)

Chabbewal (SC)- Dr Ishank Kumar (AAP)

Barnala- Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Kala Dhillon (INC)

Rajasthan Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Jhunjhunu- Rajendra Bhamboo (BJP)

Ramgarh- Sukhavant Singh (BJP)

Dausa- Deen Dayal (BJP)

Deoli-Uniara- Rajendra Gurjar (BJP)

Khinwsar- Rewant Ram Danga (BJP)

Salumber- Shanta Amrit Lal Meena (BJP)

Chorasi- Anil Kumar Katara (BAP)

Sikkim Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Soreng-Chakhung - Aditya Golay (Tamang) (SKM)

Namchi-Singithang - Satish Chandra Rai (SKM)

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Election Results 2024:

Katehari- Dharmraj Nishad (BJP)

Karhal- Tej Pratap Singh (SP)

Kundarki- Ramveer Singh (BJP)

Meerapur- Mithlesh Pal (RLD)

Ghaziabad- Sanjeev Sharma (BJP)

Majhawan- Suchismita Maurya (BJP)

Sishamau- Naseem Solanki (SP)

Khair- Surender Diler (BJP)

Phulpur- Deepak Patel (BJP)

Uttarakhand Bypoll Election Results 2024

Kedarnath- Asha Nautiyal (BJP)

West Bengal Bypoll Election Results 2024

Sitai- Sangita Roy (AITC)

Madarihat - Jayprakash Toppo (AITC)

Naihati- Sanat Dey (AITC)

Haroa- SK Rabiul Islam (AITC)

Medinipur- Sujoy Hazra (AITC)

Taldangra- Falguni Singhababu (AITC)

Latest Videos