    Love Kerala's state transport buses? Check out KSRTC's Valentine's Day contest

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation is organising a selfie contest for travellers to mark Valentine's Day. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    Accordin gto KSRTC authorities, the contest requires passengers to take selfies inside the bus to express their love for state transport buses by travelling on City Circular Services in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    City Circular Buses in Thiruvananthapuram will give away prizes to a total of 21 passengers, three of whom will be selected from the seven routes currently in service. Couples can also take part in this competition.

    How to compete?

    Want to know how you can take part in the competition? Follow these steps

    * Save up KSRTC social media cell WhatsApp number: 8129562972

    * Click the selfie on the City Circular Service route

    * Share the photo, passenger's name, phone number, address and the name of the KSRTC route travelled on with the social media cell.

    The social media cell operates 24x7. So do not worry about your post being missed out. 

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
