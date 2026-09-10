A seven-year-old girl has turned an ordinary rainy day into her very own news bulletin, delivering an unfiltered report on the waterlogged condition of her housing society - from her balcony and using a spare phone.

A seven-year-old girl has turned an ordinary rainy day into her very own news bulletin, delivering an unfiltered report on the waterlogged condition of her housing society - from her balcony and using a spare phone. The video was shared on X by user Neetu Khandelwal, who revealed that the pint-sized reporter behind the camera was her own daughter. Apparently, the young girl picked up a spare phone at home, stepped onto the balcony and decided to document what she saw around her.

In the video, the girl pans the camera across the rain-hit society, pointing towards the flooded surroundings before declaring, “Can you see that? This is my all society.”

Scroll to load tweet…

She then refers to it as the “raining season”, making it clear that her society was far from looking its best.

As the camera sweeps across the area, she repeatedly points out the water, describing the surroundings as “watery watery” and dirty. Her attention soon shifts to the houses nearby, with the young reporter observing that “everyone's houses” had been affected.

She also points towards broken sections and scattered bricks, continuing her spontaneous narration as she attempts to make sense of the rain-drenched scene around her.

Neetu said she stumbled upon the recording accidentally and noticed how confidently her daughter had presented it. According to her caption, the seven-year-old has been keen to start her own podcast channel and had filmed the report herself using a spare phone at home.

“Kids nowadays are smarter than we think,” Neetu wrote, adding that watching the video made her realise her daughter had the potential to become a good orator.

Many social media viewers found the girl's confidence amusing and impressive, and the clip also sparked conversation about children and social media.

One parent shared their own experience, saying they had initially allowed their daughter to post a couple of edits but eventually stopped her after noticing how much time she was spending checking likes and comments.

Scroll to load tweet…

Others also raised concerns about the impact of social media on young children, urging parents to exercise caution when giving them access to online platforms at an early age.