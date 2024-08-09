Islamic State terrorist Rizwan Ali on NIA's 'most wanted' list arrested in Delhi ahead of Independence Day

In a significant operation ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police's special cell has arrested Rizwan Ali, an Islamic State (IS) operative who was among the most wanted terrorists in the country.

Rizwan was apprehended during an early morning operation at the Delhi-Faridabad border, where he was found in possession of arms and ammunition.

Rizwan Ali had been on the run since July 2023, after escaping from the custody of Pune Police. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to his capture. His arrest comes as a crucial breakthrough, preventing a potential major terror attack on the national capital.

According to reports, Rizwan was being hunted by multiple agencies for over a year, and his arrest is part of a broader effort to dismantle IS networks operating in India.

An FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against him, and further raids are ongoing to track down his associates.

Rizwan was one of three IS operatives on India's most wanted list. One of his associates, Shehnawaz, was apprehended in September last year, while another, Abdullah alias Diaperwala, remains at large.

