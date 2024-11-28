Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy rain in Chennai due to Fengal Cyclone; schools shut, flight services disrupted

Fengal cyclone: A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclone and is moving towards Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

article_image1
Fengal Cyclone

Northeast Monsoon Intensifies

The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu. A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal brought rain to most parts of Tamil Nadu, especially Ramanathapuram and delta districts. This system is moving north-northwest and may intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours. It is then expected to move further north-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast, along the coast of Sri Lanka.

article_image2

Fengal Cyclone

Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Warning

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today (28-11-2024). Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry. Heavy rain is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts, and Karaikal.

article_image3

Heavy Rain

Stationary Deep Depression

The deep depression was moving at 13 kmph. However, it has remained stationary for the past 6 hours. While it was expected to form into Cyclone Fengal this morning, it currently remains a deep depression. It is now predicted to intensify into a cyclone this evening and approach the north coastal districts. It was initially expected to make landfall between Chennai and Puducherry.

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Rains

Predicted Landfall Location

The deep depression's path has slightly changed. It is now expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal. The eye of the cyclone is expected to be over Puducherry. Fengal is predicted to intensify into a cyclone on the evening of the 29th and make landfall on the 30th. It is expected to weaken into a deep depression or depression upon landfall, with wind speeds of 70 kmph and accompanying rain.

