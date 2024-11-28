From burgers, pizza to diet coke: What does Donald Trump eat in a day?

Donald Trump's unconventional diet, centered around fast food from chains like McDonald's and KFC, has been a frequent topic of discussion. From his aversion to non-chain restaurants to his preference for familiar meals, Trump's food choices offer a unique glimpse into his personal habits.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s food preferences have long been a topic of discussion. Known for his love of fast food, the Republican’s diet is anything but conventional. Trump has a straightforward culinary philosophy: he avoids non-chain restaurants because of concern that the food may be contaminated and favors familiar, chain-based meals since they are reliable and hygienic.

His favorite snacks are Oreos and Vienna Fingers cookies, and he frequently rewards himself with a thick malted milkshake when he's happy with anything. Trump, who will soon be re-elected as US president following his historic victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, frequently eats fast food. He usually eats pizza, well-done steaks, KFC, and McDonald's. He occasionally eats a milkshake and two Big Macs for supper.

Trump is also well-known for avoiding eating food from recently opened containers and for ingesting 12 Diet Cokes per day in addition to nibbling on Doritos.

A post on X had provided a glimpse into Trump’s daily food consumption. The post described Trump’s eating habits, noting that breakfast is not usually part of his routine, although he will occasionally opt for the classic choice of bacon and eggs. Lunch is similarly flexible, with meatloaf sandwiches being his go-to choice when he decides to eat at midday.

One notable aspect of Trump's eating patterns, according to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, is his custom of fasting for 14 to 16 hours every day. However, he has a satisfying fast-food spread for supper, which includes 2,430 calories from McDonald's staples like Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate shake.

Earlier this month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Trump’s pick for health secretary, was seen sharing a McDonald’s meal with his future boss.

