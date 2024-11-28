From burgers, pizza to diet coke: What does Donald Trump eat in a day?

Donald Trump's unconventional diet, centered around fast food from chains like McDonald's and KFC, has been a frequent topic of discussion. From his aversion to non-chain restaurants to his preference for familiar meals, Trump's food choices offer a unique glimpse into his personal habits.

From burgers, pizza to diet coke: What does Donald Trump eat in a day? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhary
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump’s food preferences have long been a topic of discussion. Known for his love of fast food, the Republican’s diet is anything but conventional. Trump has a straightforward culinary philosophy: he avoids non-chain restaurants because of concern that the food may be contaminated and favors familiar, chain-based meals since they are reliable and hygienic.

His favorite snacks are Oreos and Vienna Fingers cookies, and he frequently rewards himself with a thick malted milkshake when he's happy with anything. Trump, who will soon be re-elected as US president following his historic victory over Democrat Kamala Harris, frequently eats fast food. He usually eats pizza, well-done steaks, KFC, and McDonald's. He occasionally eats a milkshake and two Big Macs for supper.

Also Read | Who is Kolkata-born Jay Bhattacharya, Donald Trump's pick to lead US health agency?

Trump is also well-known for avoiding eating food from recently opened containers and for ingesting 12 Diet Cokes per day in addition to nibbling on Doritos.

A post on X had provided a glimpse into Trump’s daily food consumption. The post described Trump’s eating habits, noting that breakfast is not usually part of his routine, although he will occasionally opt for the classic choice of bacon and eggs. Lunch is similarly flexible, with meatloaf sandwiches being his go-to choice when he decides to eat at midday.

One notable aspect of Trump's eating patterns, according to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, is his custom of fasting for 14 to 16 hours every day. However, he has a satisfying fast-food spread for supper, which includes 2,430 calories from McDonald's staples like Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate shake.

Also Read | Woman asks Alexa 'what happens to America on Feb 20, 2031', it has a creepy response (WATCH)

Earlier this month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Trump’s pick for health secretary, was seen sharing a McDonald’s meal with his future boss.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest anr

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Krishna Das's arrest

Hindus unite worldwide, take to streets to condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest, atrocities in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

Hindus unite worldwide, take to streets to condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest, atrocities in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Wales Woman accidentally dumps ex-partner's hard drive with Bitcoin worth Rs 5,900 cr in trash, man scours landfill

Woman accidentally dumps ex-partner's hard drive with Bitcoin worth Rs 5,900 cr in trash, man scours landfill

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Ex-Israeli intelligence official warns of renewed war if Hezbollah rebuild strength snt

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Ex-Israeli intelligence official warns of renewed war if Hezbollah rebuild strength

US Uber Eats driver finds bag of marijuana in what she thought was burrito delivery; see pic shk

US Uber Eats driver finds bag of marijuana in what she thought was burrito delivery; see pic

Recent Stories

Police register cases against four doctors in Kerala's Alappuzha after baby born with severe deformities dmn

Police register cases against four doctors in Kerala's Alappuzha after baby born with severe deformities

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Earn 10500 Monthly anr

Are you a senior citizen? Check this post office Savings Scheme and earn up to Rs 10,000 monthly

BCL Industries stock breakout: Potential gains, target price, analysis ATG

BCL Industries stock breakout: Potential gains, target price, analysis

Post Office Recurring Deposit: Turn Rs 15,000 Into Rs 10.71 lakh in 5 years; check details AJR

Post Office Recurring Deposit: Turn Rs 15,000 Into Rs 10.71 lakh in 5 years; check details

Yami Gautam birthday: 7 Saree styles inspired by her elegant looks NTI

Yami Gautam birthday: 7 Saree styles inspired by her elegant looks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon