Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Divorce News: Couple's 18-year marriage officially ends; Read on

Actors Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth affirmed their decision to divorce before the court on November 21st. Today, the final verdict on their divorce has been delivered.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Divorced

Dhanush proved talent trumps looks in Tamil cinema. He faced criticism for his appearance in 'Thulluvadho Ilamai'. Despite predictions of failure, he chose roles wisely and now commands a high salary.

Dhanush's Movie Career

Dhanush's acting prowess has taken him from Kollywood and Tollywood to Bollywood and even Hollywood. His former wife, Aishwarya, played a crucial role in his success, providing support and helping him master English.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Despite being three years older, Aishwaryaa married Dhanush in 2004. They have two children. After 18 years, they announced their separation in 2022 due to irreconcilable differences. There were rumors of reconciliation attempts, with Aishwarya reportedly firm on divorce.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Divorce Finalized

Ending speculation, Aishwaryaa filed for divorce last year. After two non-appearances, both attended court on November 21st, confirming their decision to divorce.

Aishwaryaa Dhanush

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's 20-year marriage officially ended on November 27, with the Chennai family court granting their divorce. The couple, parents to two children, Yatra and Linga, had filed for divorce in January 2022 after announcing their separation.

Latest Videos