Kolkata Weather forecast alert: Rain expected amidst dropping temperatures? Know here

Temperatures in South Bengal have dropped to 17 degrees Celsius, increasing the winter chill. However, rain is forecast amidst this cold spell, with showers expected in several districts of South Bengal on November 30th and December 1st

The winter chill is gradually increasing. The minimum temperature has dropped to 17 degrees. Several districts of South Bengal are already experiencing the cold

Rain is forecast amidst this cold. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected in several districts of South Bengal

Minimum temperatures: Alipore 17.2°C, Dumdum 17.1°C, Uluberia 15.4°C, Digha 16.1°C, thus winter chills are already being felt across Kolkata and it's adjoining areas

Minimum temperatures: Krishnanagar 14.2°C, Bankura 15.3°C, Santiniketan 14.6°C. It's colder in the districts in comparison to Kolkata city

Minimum temperatures: Canning 15.6°C, Panagarh 15.1°C, Purulia 10.5°C. These places record the lowest temperatures in South Bengal

Minimum temperatures: Jhargram 12.5°C, Kalyani 14.4°C. These places are witness rapid drop in temperature

Rain is forecast amidst this chilly weather. Rainfall is expected on November 30th and December 1st. But rain is expected to be scattered

Rain is expected in several districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, according to the Meteorological Department

Overall, the rain is expected to intensify the winter chill. So, come December, winter would be in full force in the city

Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 17°C. It is expected to remain around this temperature today.

