Jharkhand SHOCKER! 25-year-old man strangles live-in partner to death, chops body into 50 pieces

A 25-year-old butcher in Jharkhand killed his live-in partner after an argument about his marriage to another woman. He then dismembered her body into approximately 50 pieces and left them in a wooded area.

A 25-year-old butcher was arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district for killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 50 pieces after a fight over his marriage with another woman. After a stray dog was seen in a wooded area with human remains on November 24, the incident—which happened around two weeks ago—came to light. The victim, 24-year-old Gangi Kumari, and the accused, Naresh Bhengra, have been identified. Although they lived and worked in Tamil Nadu, they were from Jordag village.

The authorities claim that while the two had been living together for a few years, Naresh married a different lady in Khunti without the victim's knowledge. He even went back to live with Gangi in Tamil Nadu.

The brutal incident took place on November 8 when, at Gangi's insistence, the couple returned to Khunti. However, a fight broke out between the two when she forced him to take her to the village and asked him to return the money he owed her if he refused.

Instead, Bhengra brought her to a wooded location close to his house, where he used Gangi's dupatta to strangle her. After that, he chopped the body into around 50 pieces and disposed of the leftovers for untamed animals to eat.

According to a police official cited by news agency PTI, the victim's remains were found in the wooded area on November 24 after a dog was spotted with some body parts.

Gangi's things, including her Aadhaar card and photo, which her mother eventually recognized, were also discovered in a bag that the police discovered in the jungle. Among the recovered items was also a blood-stained sickle and a garden hoe. Bhengra was taken into custody and he confessed to murdering the victim during interrogation.

Inspector Ashok Singh who investigated the case said the man worked in a butcher shop in Tamil Nadu and was expert in slicing chicken.

The incident has sent shockwaves among people in the region, with the Shraddha Walker murder case of 2022 still fresh in their memory. Walker was killed by her live-in partner who chopped her body into pieces before dumping them in the jungle in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

