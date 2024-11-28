Jharkhand SHOCKER! 25-year-old man strangles live-in partner to death, chops body into 50 pieces

A 25-year-old butcher in Jharkhand killed his live-in partner after an argument about his marriage to another woman. He then dismembered her body into approximately 50 pieces and left them in a wooded area.

Jharkhand SHOCKER! 25-year-old man strangles live-in partner to death, chops body into 50 pieces gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhary
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

A 25-year-old butcher was arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district for killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 50 pieces after a fight over his marriage with another woman. After a stray dog was seen in a wooded area with human remains on November 24, the incident—which happened around two weeks ago—came to light. The victim, 24-year-old Gangi Kumari, and the accused, Naresh Bhengra, have been identified. Although they lived and worked in Tamil Nadu, they were from Jordag village.

The authorities claim that while the two had been living together for a few years, Naresh married a different lady in Khunti without the victim's knowledge. He even went back to live with Gangi in Tamil Nadu. 

Also Read | Mumbai: Air India pilot, 25, dies by suicide; family alleges boyfriend 'forced her to quit non-veg'

The brutal incident took place on November 8 when, at Gangi's insistence, the couple returned to Khunti. However, a fight broke out between the two when she forced him to take her to the village and asked him to return the money he owed her if he refused.

Instead, Bhengra brought her to a wooded location close to his house, where he used Gangi's dupatta to strangle her. After that, he chopped the body into around 50 pieces and disposed of the leftovers for untamed animals to eat.

According to a police official cited by news agency PTI, the victim's remains were found in the wooded area on November 24 after a dog was spotted with some body parts.

Also Read | Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM for 4th time today; Know venue, list of attendees and more

Gangi's things, including her Aadhaar card and photo, which her mother eventually recognized, were also discovered in a bag that the police discovered in the jungle. Among the recovered items was also a blood-stained sickle and a garden hoe. Bhengra was taken into custody and he confessed to murdering the victim during interrogation.

Inspector Ashok Singh who investigated the case said the man worked in a butcher shop in Tamil Nadu and was expert in slicing chicken. 

The incident has sent shockwaves among people in the region, with the Shraddha Walker murder case of 2022 still fresh in their memory.  Walker was killed by her live-in partner who chopped her body into pieces before dumping them in the jungle in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as MP, joins Rahul and Sonia in Parliament as third MP from Gandhi family anr

Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as MP, joins Rahul and Sonia in Parliament as third MP from Gandhi family

Ajmer court issues notice to centre, ASI over claim of Shiva temple beneath Ajmer Sharif Dargah vkp

Ajmer court issues notice to centre, ASI over claim of Shiva temple beneath Ajmer Sharif Dargah

CM Yogi launches 'PMC 24x7' app for seamless municipal services in Prayagraj gcw

CM Yogi launches 'PMC 24x7' app for seamless municipal services in Prayagraj

Kerala: MP Benny Behanan writes to Centre for new railway station at Nedumbassery anr

Kerala: MP Benny Behanan writes to Centre for new railway station at Nedumbassery

Kerala Education Min directs schools to eliminate financial barriers for student participation in study tours dmn

Kerala Education Min directs schools to eliminate financial barriers for student participation in study tours

Recent Stories

Post Office Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Earn 10500 Monthly anr

Are you a senior citizen? Check this post office Savings Scheme and earn up to Rs 10,000 monthly

BCL Industries stock breakout: Potential gains, target price, analysis ATG

BCL Industries stock breakout: Potential gains, target price, analysis

Post Office Recurring Deposit: Turn Rs 15,000 Into Rs 10.71 lakh in 5 years; check details AJR

Post Office Recurring Deposit: Turn Rs 15,000 Into Rs 10.71 lakh in 5 years; check details

Yami Gautam birthday: 7 Saree styles inspired by her elegant looks NTI

Yami Gautam birthday: 7 Saree styles inspired by her elegant looks

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu RBA

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon