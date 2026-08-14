A woman passenger was seen lashing out at IndiGo staff after her flight was cancelled at Bhubaneswar Airport. CISF personnel had to intervene during the incident.

A woman passenger was seen lashing out at IndiGo ground staff after her flight was cancelled at Bhubaneswar Airport. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the passenger screaming at employees as they tried to manage the situation.

During the chaos, she climbed onto a luggage belt and threw papers and documents kept on an IndiGo staff member's desk. The staff attempted to calm her down, but she continued screaming and misbehaving.

Other passengers said her child was unwell as she continued screaming

One of the passengers was heard saying, "Inka bachcha bimaar hai (Her child is unwell)." Other passengers intervened and offered water to pacify her, but she refused to listen.

CISF personnel eventually intervened and told her, "Aap airport property ko damage kar rahe ho. Dobaara wahaan nahi jaana (You are damaging airport property. Do not go there again)."

The incident occurred amid claims that passengers were left waiting after an IndiGo flight was cancelled several hours after its scheduled departure. Social media accounts alleged that passengers were not informed about the cancellation in a timely manner and were left without clear communication.

The woman's behaviour sparked backlash, with many stressing that airport staff are often not responsible for flight cancellations. Some called for strict action, while others urged passengers to remain calm and maintain basic decency.

The airline has not issued a formal statement on the incident.

The video continues to circulate widely.