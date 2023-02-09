Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today in Bengaluru

    Several delegates from G20 countries, and officials from international organisations, will attend this summit with the aim of adopting an integrated, comprehensive, and consensus-driven approach to addressing climate change concerns.

    Indias G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today February 9 in Bengaluru; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting under India's G20 chairmanship will be held in Bengaluru starting from February 9 to 11. The meeting will be chaired by Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

    Several delegates from G20 countries, and officials from international organisations, will attend this summit with the aim of adopting an integrated, comprehensive, and consensus-driven approach to addressing climate change concerns.

    The working group will prioritise arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enhancing biodiversity; supporting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and boosting resource efficiency and circular economy.

    According to officials, LiFE is an 'essential and cross-cutting' issue across all three goals. The three-day gathering will include an ecosystem restoration event and biodiversity enrichment approaches. The meetings will be held in Gandhinagar, Mumbai, and Chennai.

    As part of the event, the delegates will tour the Kalkere Arboretum on Thursday, which is located over 120 acres along the Bannerghatta Road and contains all four primary forest habitats of Karnataka in one spot, and the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).

    The Group of 20 (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprised of the world's biggest developed and developing economies. During the country's year-long presidency of the powerful group, which will end with an annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, around 200 G20 meetings on diverse topics are scheduled.

    Also Read: 'India presently most opportune for investment,' PM Modi urges global investors to explore energy sector

    Also Read: India remains a bright spot amid global crises: WEF Executive Chairman Kluas Schwab

    Also Read: 'Should be a beacon for others to learn': WHO officials lauds India's G20 Presidency

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna AJR

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi AJR

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests advertising professional Rajesh Joshi

    Kerala budget 2023: Congress-led UDF MLAs march to Assembly in protest against fuel cess AJR

    Kerala budget 2023: Congress-led UDF MLAs march to Assembly in protest against fuel cess

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details AJR

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release party manifesto today; check details

    Turkey Syria earthquake 1 Indian missing 10 others stuck in different parts says MEA gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: 1 Indian missing, 10 others stuck in different parts, says MEA

    Recent Stories

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna AJR

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs NEUFC: NorthEast United holds East Bengal in an intriguing 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United holds East Bengal in an intriguing 3-3 draw

    football PSG star Mbappe hails 'King' LeBron James after LA Lakers star becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer snt

    PSG star Mbappe hails 'King' LeBron James after LA Lakers star becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

    Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia vma

    Much-awaited Vaathi official trailer out; witness Dhanush in new avatar battling with education mafia

    Twitter raises character limit to 4,000 for Blue subscribers; here's how users react - adt

    Twitter raises character limit to 4,000 for Blue subscribers; here's how users react

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon