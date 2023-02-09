India's G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today in Bengaluru

Several delegates from G20 countries, and officials from international organisations, will attend this summit with the aim of adopting an integrated, comprehensive, and consensus-driven approach to addressing climate change concerns.

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting under India's G20 chairmanship will be held in Bengaluru starting from February 9 to 11. The meeting will be chaired by Leena Nandan, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The working group will prioritise arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enhancing biodiversity; supporting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and boosting resource efficiency and circular economy.

According to officials, LiFE is an 'essential and cross-cutting' issue across all three goals. The three-day gathering will include an ecosystem restoration event and biodiversity enrichment approaches. The meetings will be held in Gandhinagar, Mumbai, and Chennai.

As part of the event, the delegates will tour the Kalkere Arboretum on Thursday, which is located over 120 acres along the Bannerghatta Road and contains all four primary forest habitats of Karnataka in one spot, and the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).

The Group of 20 (G20) is an intergovernmental forum comprised of the world's biggest developed and developing economies. During the country's year-long presidency of the powerful group, which will end with an annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, around 200 G20 meetings on diverse topics are scheduled.

