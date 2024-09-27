Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian techie says Rs 60 lakh salary not enough to survive in Canada; video leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

    A video featuring an Indian techie paying a staggering Rs 99,000 in rent for a single room in Toronto has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Instagram user Piyush Monga (@salaryscale), the video has captured the attention of netizens, sparking widespread discussions on the cost of living in major cities abroad.

    Indian techie says Rs 60 lakh salary not enough to survive in Canada; leaves Internet divided (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    A video featuring an Indian techie paying a staggering Rs 99,000 in rent for a single room in Toronto has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Instagram user Piyush Monga (@salaryscale), the video has captured the attention of netizens, sparking widespread discussions on the cost of living in major cities abroad.

    In the viral clip, the woman, a seasoned tech professional with over 10 years of experience, reveals her annual earnings of $100,000 (approximately Rs 60 lakhs). However, when asked if she finds her salary satisfactory, she candidly replies, "Not at all." Frustrated by the ever-growing expenses in Toronto, she adds that her income is "not that much given the current economy."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Piyush Monga (@salaryscale)

    Elaborating on her struggles, she states, "It is not easy to live in Toronto with that sort of money... It's really bad." The post, accompanied by a caption that reads, “Asked if she was happy with her salary, she $95,000 is not enough for Toronto? Well, this is a personal take. I guess $95,000 is enough for a single person but, our test lead in the house has a different take on it,” underscores the contrasting views on what constitutes an adequate income in different circumstances.

    Also read: 'Cutting Indian experience on resume': Ex-Google employee's job hunt struggle in Canada stirs debate (WATCH)

    During the interview, the woman, who holds a position as a test lead at a bank, sheds light on the stark realities of inflation in Canada. When asked, “For a person sitting in India, that's Rs 60 lakh a year. How is that not enough?" she responds by pointing out the drastic increase in living costs since she first moved to Canada. "A slab of butter was $4, now it's $8. So inflation is very real," she remarks, emphasizing the financial strain.

    “It does not hit you like that in India,” she adds, explaining that while inflation exists globally, its impact is far more pronounced in places like Toronto. She goes on to reveal that she pays a hefty $1,600 or Rs 99,000 for a single room, adding to the mounting financial pressure.

    The video has ignited a lively debate online, with users offering a mix of sympathy and critique. One user commented, “Most of these people come here for 5 years and say it’s hard... Our parents have been here for 30 years, worked for $5 an hour in the 80s, 6.85 in the 90s, and finally now they’re settled. In summary, it's a journey... don't expect to be set in 5 years.”

    Another chimed in, remarking, “$95k should be enough for one person! A lot of people are earning less than that in Toronto,” while a third pointed out the stark difference in purchasing power between India and North America: “India’s ₹30 lakh could be equivalent to $125k in the US.”

    However, not everyone was quick to judge. A more empathetic comment read, “FYI some people might have a lot of responsibilities. Maybe she has loans to repay. Stop judging based on half stories.”

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Yogi extends wishes on World Tourism Day, says UP is attracting tourists from across the globe dmn

    CM Yogi extends wishes on World Tourism Day, says UP is attracting tourists from across the globe

    'Mere papa collector ke sath baithte hai': Student threatens professor when asked to come on time (WATCH) shk

    'Mere papa collector ke sath baithte hai': Student threatens professor when asked to come on time (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-399 September 27 2024: Check the first prize winner of Rs 70 lakh dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-399 September 27 2024: Check the first prize winner of Rs 70 lakh

    AI generated Ramayana Darshan pavilion becomes major highlight at UP International trade show 2024 vkp

    AI-generated 'Ramayana Darshan' pavilion becomes major highlight at UP International trade show 2024

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall AJR

    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall

    Recent Stories

    cricket KKR Appoints Dwayne Bravo as Mentor Replacing Gautam Gambhir scr

    IPL 2025: KKR appoints West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo as new Mentor

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Navratri song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' OUT (Video) RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Navratri song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' OUT (Video)

    CM Yogi extends wishes on World Tourism Day, says UP is attracting tourists from across the globe dmn

    CM Yogi extends wishes on World Tourism Day, says UP is attracting tourists from across the globe

    Ranveer Allahbadia to Nora: Celebs whose social media handles got hacked RKK

    Ranveer Allahbadia to Nora: Celebs whose social media handles hacked

    Ranveer Allahbadia to Nora: Celebs whose social media handles got hacked RKK

    Ranveer Allahbadia to Nora: Celebs whose social media handles hacked

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon