Indian techie says Rs 60 lakh salary not enough to survive in Canada; video leaves Internet divided (WATCH)

A video featuring an Indian techie paying a staggering Rs 99,000 in rent for a single room in Toronto has taken the internet by storm. Shared by Instagram user Piyush Monga (@salaryscale), the video has captured the attention of netizens, sparking widespread discussions on the cost of living in major cities abroad.

In the viral clip, the woman, a seasoned tech professional with over 10 years of experience, reveals her annual earnings of $100,000 (approximately Rs 60 lakhs). However, when asked if she finds her salary satisfactory, she candidly replies, "Not at all." Frustrated by the ever-growing expenses in Toronto, she adds that her income is "not that much given the current economy."

Elaborating on her struggles, she states, "It is not easy to live in Toronto with that sort of money... It's really bad." The post, accompanied by a caption that reads, “Asked if she was happy with her salary, she $95,000 is not enough for Toronto? Well, this is a personal take. I guess $95,000 is enough for a single person but, our test lead in the house has a different take on it,” underscores the contrasting views on what constitutes an adequate income in different circumstances.

During the interview, the woman, who holds a position as a test lead at a bank, sheds light on the stark realities of inflation in Canada. When asked, “For a person sitting in India, that's Rs 60 lakh a year. How is that not enough?" she responds by pointing out the drastic increase in living costs since she first moved to Canada. "A slab of butter was $4, now it's $8. So inflation is very real," she remarks, emphasizing the financial strain.

“It does not hit you like that in India,” she adds, explaining that while inflation exists globally, its impact is far more pronounced in places like Toronto. She goes on to reveal that she pays a hefty $1,600 or Rs 99,000 for a single room, adding to the mounting financial pressure.

The video has ignited a lively debate online, with users offering a mix of sympathy and critique. One user commented, “Most of these people come here for 5 years and say it’s hard... Our parents have been here for 30 years, worked for $5 an hour in the 80s, 6.85 in the 90s, and finally now they’re settled. In summary, it's a journey... don't expect to be set in 5 years.”

Another chimed in, remarking, “$95k should be enough for one person! A lot of people are earning less than that in Toronto,” while a third pointed out the stark difference in purchasing power between India and North America: “India’s ₹30 lakh could be equivalent to $125k in the US.”

However, not everyone was quick to judge. A more empathetic comment read, “FYI some people might have a lot of responsibilities. Maybe she has loans to repay. Stop judging based on half stories.”

