'Cutting Indian experience on resume': Ex-Google employee's job hunt struggle in Canada stirs debate (WATCH)

A video that recently surfaced on Instagram has ignited a heated discussion on the perceived undervaluation of Indian work experience in Canada. The video, posted by digital creator Piyush Monga, features an interview with an Indian professional who has spent a year working as a Process Inventory Associate in Canada. Despite having over three years of experience at Google India, the young professional finds himself struggling with his current salary of CAD 17,500 per year (approximately Rs 10.78 lakhs), a figure he deems inadequate for a comfortable life in Canada.

The viral video has garnered over 2,000 likes, resonating with many viewers and shedding light on the challenges that Indian professionals often face when seeking employment abroad. The ex-Google employee’s story underscores the pressing need to reassess how international work experience, especially from India, is valued in Canada.

The Indian professional bluntly expressed his frustrations in the interview. "They (Canadians) are preferably looking for Canadian candidates only and not looking for Indian candidates," he revealed, painting a bleak picture of his current professional situation.

The interview comes in the wake of policy changes by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration concerning international students. These include stricter work permits, reduced work hours, and higher financial requirements. The new regulations have sparked protests among the Indian student community in Canada, many of whom feel that these rules are disproportionately affecting them. The ongoing discontent has only fueled the conversation surrounding the value of foreign work experience.

When asked about his job and salary, the professional responded, "I work as a process inventory associate. At 17.5 since I've been working from past one year." He also made it clear that he is far from satisfied with his pay. "Obviously no one is happy. You hardly make any survival with that sort of money," he added, pointing out how difficult it is to sustain a decent lifestyle with his current earnings, especially considering his background.

"I’ve worked on-site with Google India for three-plus years as a digital marketing expert. But after coming here, what I'm doing right now is I'm cutting my experience because they are not counting my experience and they think that if you have experience from India, then it's not going to count,” he lamented, voicing the frustrations shared by many skilled Indian workers who feel their qualifications and professional achievements are dismissed when they seek jobs in Canada.

When asked about the value of local experience in Canada, he said, "It definitely doesn't make any sense because you have spent a lot of years over there and you have done a lot of things over there and you have experience from both the field and for some of the companies. The reason that they are giving me is like, you are overqualified for the job.”

This testimony has sparked fresh debate on the treatment of skilled professionals from India in the Canadian job market, raising questions about the true value placed on international experience. As policies tighten and the challenges mount, the dissatisfaction among Indian professionals and students in Canada continues to grow, urging both governments to reflect on these pressing issues.

