Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remembered former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, recalling his immense contribution to nation-building and his five-decade career in public life and the Congress party.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday remembered former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, recalling his contribution to nation-building and public life.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Peace must be our ideology, progress our horizon."~ Pranab Mukherjee. Remembering Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and his immense contribution to nation building. For over five decades, he remained an integral part of India's public life and the Congress party. His wisdom, vast experience and deep understanding of diverse subjects enriched every constitutional and public office he held and left an enduring imprint on our nation," he added. “Peace must be our ideology, progress our horizon.” ~ Pranab Mukherjee Remembering Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, and his immense contribution to nation building. For over five decades, he remained an integral part of India’s public life and the Congress party.… pic.twitter.com/b8Xg9sqwVc — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 31, 2026

An Illustrious Political Journey

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from July 25, 2012, to July 25, 2017. Before becoming President, he held several key positions in the Union government, including Finance, Defence, External Affairs and Commerce Minister. Mukherjee entered Parliament after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1969 and was later elected to the Lok Sabha twice from 2004. He also served as a member of the Congress Working Committee for 23 years.

Between 2004 and 2012, Mukherjee chaired more than 95 Groups of Ministers dealing with issues including administrative reforms, the Right to Information, employment, food security, energy security, information technology, telecommunications, UIDAI and Metro Rail. He was also associated with the establishment of Regional Rural Banks in 1975, EXIM Bank of India and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the early 1980s.

Rajnath Singh Also Pays Tribute

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier paid tribute to Mukherjee, recalling his contribution to Parliament and public life. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi," Singh said, adding that Mukherjee's ability to bring diverse voices together and build consensus on matters of national importance was a hallmark of his public life.

Early Life and Legacy

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati village of West Bengal's Birbhum district, Mukherjee began his professional career as a college teacher and journalist before entering full-time politics. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020, at the age of 84. (ANI)