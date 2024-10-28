Indian Army eliminates all 3 terrorists responsible for attack on military ambulance in J&K's Akhnoor

The Indian Army have reportedly neutralized all three terrorists involved in an attack on an Army ambulance in Akhnoor on Monday morning.

The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir police eliminated all three terrorists involved in an attack on an Army ambulance in Akhnoor on Monday morning. The incident unfolded when an Army vehicle, part of a convoy carrying personnel from a Rashtriya Rifles unit along with civilian porters, came under fire in the Battal area.

According to Army officials, no injuries or casualties were reported during the assault. "An army vehicle was fired upon in the Battal area of Akhnoor. A search operation has been launched," an official statement read earlier today.

The convoy was en route to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when the attack occurred approximately 6 kilometers from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.

The attack follows a series of terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two weeks, including the tragic killing of a local doctor and six non-local labourers at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal.

On Saturday, the Indian Army's Romeo Force, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully dismantled a terror hideout in the Balnoi sector of Poonch.

'Bloodshed will be avenged'

In light of the recent surge in violence, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recently expressed his deep concerns and reaffirmed the commitment to avenge the bloodshed.

"Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who since the time of independence has continuously engaged in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the poverty and hunger afflicting its citizens, it persists with its unholy actions of supporting terrorism and trafficking narcotics," he had said.

Sinha also highlighted that terrorists have been targeting not only soldiers but also civilians and labourers involved in infrastructure projects.

"It has been resolved that every drop of blood shed will be avenged by our security forces. In such a situation, India's first line of defence must fulfil its duties with greater vigilance," he added.

