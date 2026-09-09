India-based Vantara and Mandalao Elephant Conservation have launched a new programme in Laos to boost elephant welfare and conservation. The initiative will provide veterinary services and support the country's declining wild elephant population.

India-based wildlife conservation organisation Vantara and Mandalao Elephant Conservation have launched a new programme aimed at strengthening elephant welfare, veterinary care and conservation in Laos.

The initiative, formalised through a memorandum of understanding between the two organisations, will expand veterinary services, provide retirement and lifelong care for elephants in need, and support efforts to protect Laos’ declining wild elephant population.

Laos, historically known as Lan Xang, or the “Land of a Million Elephants”, is now estimated to have about 400 wild elephants and more than 400 elephants in captivity. Both populations face significant challenges. Wild elephants are threatened by habitat loss and fragmentation, human-elephant conflict and poaching, while many captive elephants continue to work in logging and tourism with limited access to specialised veterinary care. Conservationists estimate that only one or two elephants are born in Laos each year, compared with roughly 10 deaths.

New Veterinary Services and Rapid Response Team

As part of the new programme, an Elephant Rapid Response Team has been inaugurated at Mandalao Elephant Conservation in Luang Prabang in the presence of Lao government representatives. Vantara has provided a fully equipped mobile veterinary unit to allow the team to respond to sick and injured elephants across the country, including both wild and captive animals. The programme also plans to establish a specialised elephant hospital for emergency treatment, rehabilitation and long-term care.

The veterinary response service will be provided free of charge to elephant owners and government departments responsible for elephants, according to Mandalao. “Establishing this Elephant Response Team is a major step forward for elephant welfare and veterinary care in Laos,” said Dr Tim Bouts, an elephant veterinary specialist at Mandalao Elephant Conservation, adding, “We are proud to offer this service free of charge to elephant owners and Government Departments responsible for elephants across the country.”

A New Life for Mae Khamnoy

The programme's launch coincides with the rescue of Mae Khamnoy, a 43-year-old female elephant who spent her life working in logging operations. According to the organisations, Mae Khamnoy lost two calves during pregnancy, reportedly because of the hardships she endured. More recently, she had been kept alone beside a busy road in Vientiane, where she was used for tourist rides and performances.

Mae Khamnoy will now be transferred to Mandalao for retirement and long-term care. She will receive veterinary treatment, a balanced diet and the opportunity to live alongside other elephants and develop social interactions. Her case illustrates some of the welfare problems experienced by working elephants, including injuries linked to prolonged labour, unsuitable riding equipment and the use of hooks.

Building Local Expertise

The partnership is also intended to strengthen local veterinary and animal-care capacity. During the launch, veterinary teams from Mandalao and Vantara conducted a health camp for 12 resident elephants, carrying out comprehensive health assessments, diagnostic procedures and specialist consultations. Training programmes will also be provided for elephant caregivers and veterinarians, covering welfare, husbandry, nutrition and preventive healthcare.

Protecting Wild Populations and Future Collaboration

The initiative extends beyond elephants living under human care. Mandalao and Vantara plan to develop field-based conservation measures aimed at supporting the recovery of Laos’ wild elephant population and protecting its genetic diversity. Planned areas of work include population recovery, habitat stewardship, community engagement, reducing human-elephant conflict and tackling poaching. The organisations said the work will be developed in cooperation with Lao authorities, local communities and conservation partners.

“We are glad to partner with Mandalao to support the elephants of Laos, in Laos,” said Ajit Kulkarni, Special Director, Compliance and Due Diligence, Vantara, adding, “By combining veterinary care with investment in local expertise and conservation in the wild, we hope to make a lasting contribution to the future of the country’s elephants.”

The partnership combines Mandalao’s experience working with elephants in Laos with Vantara’s veterinary, technical and conservation capabilities, with the stated goal of building the country’s long-term capacity to care for and conserve its elephant population. (ANI)